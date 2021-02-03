As a Green Beret, I think one of my most important assignments was to help evacuate the wounded out of Vietnam. Some of those young men were without arms, legs, eyeballs and some would not make it home alive. In Korea and Vietnam, the whole mission was to stop the spread of communism.

Now, with this last election, it seems the voters decided to turn away from our time-tested democratic republic form of government and go to socialism which could morph into communism and even eventually marxism. Haven't we just trampled on the graves of those who sacrificed so much to give us our freedoms and the wonderful form of government we now have? After all of our strife, why are we now giving our country away?

Jim Parsons

Bella Vista