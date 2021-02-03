Bella Vista POA tennis manager Jake Shoemake doesn't get to play the game he loves very often these days. He's just thrilled so many others in the area have.

Shoemake, who runs the Kingsdale Tennis Center, has been busier than normal this winter with the demand on the POA's tennis facilities. After being closed for the month of April due to covid-19, tennis has been highly popular in recent months.

"We were closed a month during our peak spring season and had to reorganize some things because of that," Shoemake said, "but, when we re-opened things, rebounded very nicely. Our numbers actually came out ahead in 2020. We were always packed the rest of the year."

Shoemake, who has been Kingsdale's head pro since 2018, said people from all over Benton County called for reservations when things reopened in May.

"When we announced we were opening the first Monday in May, we had to extra staff the pro shop on the weekend to handle the volume of court reservations," he said. "We went from zero to a hundred in a few seconds. It was great. When the weather has been warm here lately, we will have all eight courts busy at 8 a.m.

"We've probably added quite a few new players, too, because for a while we were one of the only places that had courts open, especially when Bentonville Parks and Recreation shut down their courts for a while."

Similar to the demand at area golf courses in recent months, Shoemake credits players' ability to maintain distance as a key to its continued success during the pandemic.

"Tennis is one of the few sports that is conducive to playing in the covid environment," he said. "Because you can social distance, tennis is one that's recommended playing to avoid physical contact."

Shoemake said covid guidelines forced him to cancel three tournaments and all junior classes last year. Adult classes were limited due to only four players being allowed on the court or in the pro shop at a time.

"We are still limited at some things," he said. "We are still not sure how tournaments will be affected coming up, but we know we have to be ready for rapid changes and be able to adapt fast when guidelines change. Our numbers are really good, and we are gearing up for our spring team season."

The junior program is also set to return and Shoemake is planning to start group classes again soon.

"We will be somewhat back to normal," he said. "We will still have to limit our numbers on some things for now, but I am anticipating being back at full capacity soon."

This will be welcomed with open arms by him, his four-person staff and retired tennis pro Paul Pouch, who helps Shoemake with lessons.

"We are looking forward to a busy spring season, but honestly it will just be a continuation of things being busy. It's been that way since May," Shoemake said. "The only obstacle we have right now is the weather.

"It's great to have so much activity around here."