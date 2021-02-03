GOLF ASSOCIATIONS

The Men's 9 Hole Golf Association is currently seeking membership applications for the 2021 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays with tee times -- red tees with white optional for the season, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website as well as https://sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020. For additional information, call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067.

TOURNAMENTS

Sweetheart Tournament -- Feb. 13

This year's Sweetheart Tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Bella Vista Country Club. This will be a two-person scramble with shotgun or a.m. tee times (TBD).

The entry fee will be $60 per couple, with applicable green/cart fees. Each team should consist of one man and one woman. On course contests, flight awards and lunch is included in the entry fee. Team entry fees are $120.

Registration is available online at bellavistapoa.com/golf/tournament, or by returning the online form to one of the Bella Vista POA Pro Shots or the golf Division Office. Checks are to be payable to BVPOA. The deadline for entry is Sunday, Feb. 10.

Date^Tournament^Location

March 27-28^Spring 3-Person Scramble^Highlands

April 16^Shot in the Dark!^Highlands