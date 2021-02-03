The Bella Vista Planning Commission examined a rezoning request for a property at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

The rezoning request would change the property from R-1 residential to C-2 light commercial if the planning commission approves it.

This is the former American Legion Post 341 building, and post commander Brad Kennell explained that, because the building was closed last year, the post is trying to sell it and needs to rezone the land to ensure a sale.

Associate planner Taylor Robertson explained the 1.16-acre property has preexisting commercial uses and the applicant has met all requirements.

Additionally, she said, surrounding vegetation provides good visual screening for the site and additional commercial development fits the city's needs, particularly as outlined in its comprehensive plan, which calls for additional economic development.

Commission chairman Daniel Ellis said he believes this would be an appropriate location for commercial development.

"Being on the highway, it does make sense," he said.

The commission also examined a property line adjustment on Skyline Drive and will be expected to vote on these matters during its Monday, Feb. 8, regular meeting.