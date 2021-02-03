BV Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will hold its February meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, in the Parish Hall of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard's Lane in Bella Vista. The program will be presented by Dorothy Miller, who will speak about Confederate burials in northwest Arkansas. Anyone with an interest in Civil War history is welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be observed, with masks required and safely-spaced seating. For more information, contact Chuck Pribbernow at [email protected]

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection will not meet for the Prayer Connection or Brunch in February due to the high level of covid in the area.

BV Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) will continue to meet over the internet using Zoom and does not conduct in-person meetings or classes.

The next BVCC general meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, online. The program will be "Introduction to Linux," a high-level view of free alternative operating systems that have a significant number of users worldwide and are supported on PCs and other hardware platforms.

Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members in advance of the meeting and will also be available on the club's website at https://bvcomputerclub.org the weekend before the meeting. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is now possible to join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

On the website are the most current issue of the Bits & Bytes newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms, and updates to scheduled classes.

BV American Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call for membership details and information at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).

Andante Music Club

Future meetings will be posted on Andante's website at andantemusicclub.org. Please visit the site for more information or contact Betty Pierce at 479-621-3414 or email at [email protected]

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus has suspended weekly rehearsal until a date TBA due to the covid pandemic. At that time, it invites women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join or visit. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment (when group activities permit), call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204. www.perfectharmonybv.com.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

Tap Dance Classes

Learn to tap dance or join a continuing afternoon class at Riordan Hall. Masks must be worn in and out of the building and participants must observe 12 feet of social distancing during class. For class days and times, call Carol at 479-876-1324.