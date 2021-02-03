Sign in
City hall, offices reopen by Keith Bryant | February 3, 2021 at 5:28 a.m.

City offices, including City Hall, Community Development Services, the streets department and the police and fire department lobbies reopened to the public Monday, Feb. 1.

Face masks will be required inside the buildings and covid-19 precautions will remain in place.

This reopening excludes the public library, but curbside service will be available 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, as well as 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release issued by the city.

The library's book drop and digital access services will be available, according to the release, and anyone interested in contacting library staff can do so by phone at 479-855-1753 or email at [email protected]

The police department will resume fingerprinting services, available Tuesdays by appointment. To make an appointment, one can call the department's non-emergency number at 479-855-3771.

