Bella Vista resident Jonathan Wallace had a bicycle accident that left him with multiple fractures and an appreciation for the fire department's rescue training.

Wallace said he broke his left patella and wrist and sustained multiple fractures in his nose and face after slipping on some leaves mid-turn on the Tunnel Vision trail.

He tried to put his foot down to catch himself and instead threw himself into a ravine, landing face-first on a rock-wall, he explained.

"You're going good and all of a sudden you hit it and there's nothing you can do," he said. "I went flying like Superman."

He called his wife first, he said, in case he lost consciousness, though he managed to stay alert and aware while talking with dispatchers.

Firefighters managed to reach him fairly quickly, he added, with the first group heading directly down the ravine from the road and helping him hobble forward while others brought a stretcher down the trail.

"We do have an awesome rescue ... they're well trained and they take care of you," he said. "I didn't even know how bad it was until I made it home because they didn't hand me a mirror at the hospital."

The bike was fine, he added.

He went in for surgeries last week, he said, and while he is concerned about medical bills, he said he believes God will help take care of his family.

As for biking, Wallace said he probably isn't finished with that activity.

"I'm just going to go get a better helmet," he said.

A family member sent him a pair of hot pink adult-sized training wheels after hearing about the accident, which coincided nicely with his 40th birthday, he added.

Wallace explained he got started riding last summer with a relatively cheap bike. He's lost roughly 100 pounds and managed a 30-mile ride at one point.

He's a teacher for Bentonville Schools, he explained, and he's working on a National Interscholastic Cycling Association, or NICA mountain biking coach certification. An incident like this isn't a great time, but it can add another dimension to his training, he said.

"This could actually happen to anybody, I think, it was just a freak accident," Wallace said. "Lucky that it wasn't worse."