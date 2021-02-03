Bella Vista reportedly saw 114 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending Jan. 25.

This increase, the lowest in several weeks, brought the city's total to 1,610, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, a health policy center based in Little Rock that has been reporting covid-19 case numbers by city since August 2020.

A statewide vaccine rollout started in December and is currently in phase 1-B, currently focused on vaccinating people over the age of 70, as well as teachers, school staff, childcare and higher education workers, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Statewide, the department reports 520,000 vaccine doses have been received or allocated within the state and 307,558 doses have been given as of Jan. 31.

Anyone over 70 or working in education or childcare may be able to make an appointment to get vaccinated, though the department reports vaccine supplies remain limited.

The previous phase 1-A focused on healthcare workers, long-term care residents, EMS and first responders, including police and firefighters.

Information on where and how to schedule an appointment can be found on the department's website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The next phase, 1-C, will reportedly focus on people over the age of 65 and those between 16-64 years of age with high-risk medical conditions, as well as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, housing, IT and communications, media, public safety, public health and energy.

The ACHI reports a total of 4,105 cases in nearby Bentonville after a 337-case increase in the same week, while Rogers saw a 622-case increase, bringing its total to 9,154 cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 19,158 cases for Benton County as a whole, with 250 deaths and 17,903 recoveries as of Jan. 30.

The department also reports a total of 21,336 cases with 224 deaths and 20,193 recoveries in nearby Washington County.

Across the state line, as of Jan. 30, the McDonald County Health Department reports 2,374 total cases, four new that day. The department also reported 30 deaths and five patients hospitalized, while 2,237 patients were reportedly released and 1,280 individuals were vaccinated.

Nationwide, the CDC reports 25,921,703 total cases and 438,035 deaths as of Jan. 31.

City buildings were closed to help curb the spread of covid-19 in November 2020 and reopened Monday, Feb. 1.

A mask mandate issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on July 20 was renewed in December and remains in effect.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.