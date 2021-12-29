The village butchering

Dear Mayor,

Why in the world do you continue to sit idly by and allow Carroll Electric to butcher our village and destroy it's beauty??

They choose to cut beautiful trees unnecessarily in favor of decorating with ugly poles and wires. Why don't they bury the cables?

One factor, they cut the lovely pine trees down which grow very slowly, have light wispy branches and rarely interfere with wires.

Their butchering practices demonstrate no understanding of how to prune a tree, leaving ugly scars. I have actually offered to train their butchers on how to prune a tree properly.

Yes, I have called them and get nothing but a pompous ass blowing his own ego at me.

Yes, they claim they have the "right of way", but they are clearly abusing it.

As Mayor I would expect you to be leading the charge to protect the beauty of our village and not succumb to the barbaric practices of a unconcerned institution.

In sadness for our loss,

David Glover

Bella Vista