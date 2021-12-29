Service Hauls Off Trash, Construction Messes

From old mattresses to construction site messes, Trash B Gone Hauling Service owners see the gamut of customers' clean-up wishes.

Lesley and Kevin Carter started the business two years ago. Based in Pineville, Mo., the young couple thought the entrepreneurship might provide a valuable service for southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas neighbors.

And, with two little boys at home, and her husband working full-time in Bentonville, Lesley thought the business could help the young family earn some extra money.

With a truck and a trailer, she could easily load up and haul away stuff in about 10 minutes.

Now, the business has expanded to include five trailers. The couple stays busy, hauling off anything imaginable.

"It's completely taken off," Lesley said.

"We take care of anything that needs to be hauled away – trash, metal, cardboard, old appliances -- anything you want gone. We hauled away a vehicle. I can't think of anything we don't take," she said. "Nothing surprises me now."

Lesley said about 90% of their business occurs in northwest Arkansas, from Bella Vista to Pea Ridge to Cave Springs.

People are always remodeling and upgrading appliances. People move and clean out.

The need is constant.

"We have a lot of remodels. Lots of construction," Lesley said. "Other people don't have the time or want to mess with it, or have the transportation to haul it away."

The couple has helped a client totally clean out his house in two days so he could move into assisted living.

They've helped people move in the snow.

The team effort works well for the Carters.

Since having a daughter nine months ago, Lesley has transitioned to less of the brawn and more of the marketing behind in the business.

She recently distributed business cards and made contact with the Bella Vista Village Property Owners Association offices, the Bella Vista Townhouse Association office, local real estate offices and storage unit operators.

She maintains the business' marketing efforts through social media.

A great deal of business originates from satisfied customers who spread the word, she added.

As Lesley handles marketing and scheduling, her husband takes on the large hauls in the evenings and on weekends. Sometimes, the arrangement is purely contact-free. Some people load up their own trailer with their haul off material, which the Carters then hook up and take care of, she said.

The couple works hard to recycle and donate everything possible.

Nonprofit thrift store Crosslines in Anderson, Mo., receives any item that can be donated. The Carters burn old mattresses for safety and health reasons. Scrap metal is recycled. Tile and sheet rock materials have to be dumped.

"As a last, last resort, we take it to dump," she said.

Year-round, the couple works to help others rid themselves of messes, clean-ups, trash and discards. It's a business that is driven mainly by the constant busyness of the area.

With three young children at home, the operation provides this family a great deal of flexibility. What started as a small way of helping out their neighbors and the environment, has mushroomed into a thriving mom and pop business.

"We are constantly busy," Lesley said. "God has definitely blessed us."

For information on this new business call 479-276-3533.

Courtesy photo Trash B Gone Hauling Service owners take on old appliances, furniture, trash and more. Co-owner Lesley Carter said the business hauls away anything imaginable.

