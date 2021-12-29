Retirement celebrated

Courtesy Photo BVPD The Bella Vista Police Department held a reception honoring Officer Rodney Deason on Friday, Dec. 17. Deason is retiring after 20 years of service. He is shown receiving a gift of framed badges and insignias from BVPD Chief James Graves (left) during the reception.

Courtesy Photo BVPD

Staff Report