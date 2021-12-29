The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | December 29, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Red is a handsome 2-year-old shepherd/hound mix. He picks and chooses his dog friends but is very loving with humans. Red would be better as the only dog in his new family and is not a good candidate for a trip to a dog park. Red has been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Red, or any of the other furry occupants of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020, or visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or petfinder.com.

By Bennett Horne

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

