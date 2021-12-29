OPINION: Lift women up, praise them for work they have done, are doing

We were out on the golf course talking about our beliefs when the subject of the family came up. It seems their pastor had recently preached about the role of women in the home, saying that the husbands were the head of the family and that wives must be submissive to them. After a short laugh, I suggested that a family that shared leadership responsibilities is the strongest and happiest, and my playing partners readily agreed. When I inquired about how this compared with what their pastor preached, the response was a little subdued. Finally, one guy suggested that perhaps there were some things best left in the pulpit. I agreed, and we played golf.

Frankly, I like what Andy Stanley, the senior pastor of North Point Ministries in Atlanta, Ga., had to say about the matter. When asked if women could serve as deacons in a church, he replied, "In our church, women may do anything they want to do." I'm certainly happy to endorse that attitude, since there are a lot of things around the home and church that I certainly do not want to do and do not feel qualified to do. I suggest forgetting about exerting authority over one another, and instead focus upon how to help one another.

In some ways, this past year might be termed the year of women. With all of disasters happening in our country and around the world these days, surely one of the most important groups rendering assistance has to be the Red Cross. Do you remember who started the Red Cross in America?

Clara Barton was born on Christmas Day 200 years ago in North Oxford, Mass., as a timid child. Early on, her brothers trained her to be an expert horsewoman and a good shot with a weapon, but she started teaching at the age of 17 and eventually founded several schools. She had her first experience of helping someone who was hurt when her older brother fell off a barn roof when she was only 11 years old. It was during the Civil War that she earned the nickname "The Angel of the Battlefield" because of her efforts to help the wounded. She also worked to improve the fortunes of enslaved people, taught them to read, and drafted them to be nurses in battlefield hospitals. With President Lincoln's support, she identified 22,000 Union servicemen who had died in captivity and notified their families.

When Barton lost her voice, she travelled to Europe and discovered the Red Cross societies in the field, and returned to the United States to help establish one here. President Hayes turned her down in 1877, but when he left office she established the Red Cross on her own in May of 1881 with a small staff. Shortly thereafter when she and her staff demonstrated their support during the great forest fires in Michigan by raising enough money, food and supplies to aid 14,000 survivors, the Red Cross was officially incorporated in Washington D.C. She served as its leader for the following 23 years. It's good to support the Red Cross during times like these.

Clara Barton was not the only pioneer in women serving as nurses. At the start of the war, the only official Army nurses were men. Dorothea Dix changed that when she recruited the Union's new legion of female nurses, eventually bringing around 3,000 to the Union cause. Mary Ann Bickerdyke came to be known as the "Cyclone in Calico" as she oversaw the construction of 300 field hospitals. When someone complained to General Sherman, he rose to her defense saying he couldn't intercede because she outranked him.

Harriet Tubman, born into slavery, began working as a nurse in 1862 and led troops during a South Carolina raid that liberated more than 700 enslaved people. And, believe it or not, Louisa May Alcott started as a nurse and worked until her health made her quit. Her work led to her first written success "Hospital Sketches" published in 1863, and, of course, her most famous novel, "Little Women," in 1868.

Remember also the significance of the women during the Judeo-Christian history, and how they helped change the course of history.

What was it Pastor Andy said? Oh yes, he said that women could do anything they wanted to do and had the ability to do it. Instead of subjugating women, let's lift them up and praise them for the work they have done and are doing.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 29 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.