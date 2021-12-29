Obituaries for The Weekly Vista, Dec. 29, 2021

Robert "Bob" Norman Benson

Robert "Bob" Norman Benson, 89, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 19, 2021, at Legacy Circle of Life Hospice.

He was born Oct. 10, 1932, in New York City, N.Y., to Robert Austen Benson and Clara Thomas Benson. He graduated from the New York School of Music and Art in 1949 and Hope College, Holland, Mich., in 1953 with a BA in Music. He was drafted into the Army, served at Fort Dix and performed with the Soldiers Chorus. He received a MA in music from Indiana State University in 1957 and taught junior and high school music for seven years. In 1964 he became a professor of music at Miami-Dade Community College where he taught musical classes, directed the college choir, directed student operas and was chorus master with the Miami Philharmonic as well as singing barbershop chorus. He retired in 1994. He married his first wife, Mary Alice Hughes, in 1957. He was married to his second wife over 40 years, Sally Ream Benson. They moved to Bella Vista in 1995 where he sang with the Bella Vista Men's Chorus. He also enjoyed carpentry, camping, canoeing and any boat or train ride he could get on.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Marlene Benson.

He is survived by his wife, Sally; son, Robert E. Benson (Dale) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; one grandson; sister, Elsie Haller of Cranberry Lake, N.J.; and brother, George Benson.

No local service is planned. His ashes will be scattered over Cranberry Lake in N.J., at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Bella Vista Men's Chorus, 73 Cullen Hills Dr., Bella Vista, AR 72715 or to the Norma Baughman Scholarship at Hope College -- Development, PO Box 9000, Holland, MI 49422-9000.

James "Jim" Ellitt Brunner

James "Jim" Elliott Brunner, 87, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 24, 2021, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Jan. 30, 1934, in Jefferson, Iowa to Melchior W. Brunner and Florence M. Brunner. He studied architecture at Iowa State University and later graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls with a bachelor's degree in mathematics, and then a master's from the University of Northern Colorado in 1965. For more than 30 years, he taught math at high schools and colleges, primarily at Black Hawk College in Moline, Ill., where he served as Associate Professor and department chair. Later, he taught at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He moved to Bella Vista in 2000 where he enjoyed playing golf and singing in both the choir of the Bella Vista Community Church and the Bella Vista Men's Chorus.

He was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean; daughter, Lori of Mesa, Ariz.; one granddaughter; and sister, Marilyn Egan (James) of Eau Claire, Wisc.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Community Church of Bella Vista.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Community Church or the University of Northern Iowa Foundation.

Phillip (Phil) Byron Davis

Phillip (Phil) Byron Davis died Dec. 13, 2021, in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born in Houston, Texas, to Gardner W. Davis and Ernestine Yelverton Davis on Sept. 10, 1958. He graduated from Lanier High School in Austin, in 1976. Self-taught, he started his career in residential HVAC in the 1980s, and he eventually transitioned to commercial HVAC, refrigeration and site controls. He worked for several companies in the industry including Wal-Mart, Kysor Warren, Novar Controls, Honeywell and Johnson Controls. He enjoyed traveling and worked in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Korea and Chile. Outside of work, he was ingenious and could diagnose and fix anything mechanical or electrical in your car or home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his granddaughter, Aubrey Allen.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Davis; his children, Aaron (Brooke) Davis, Kelsey Davis, Troy Davis, Jacob Davis, Tina Manis, Charlie (Courtney) Allen; his brother, Steve (Kathy) Davis; and five grandchildren.

A celebration of life is planned for the spring. Details will be announced later.

Ellen Williams Gifford

Ellen Williams Gifford, 76, died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, in Rogers.

She was born in Pittston, Penn., Nov. 7, 1945, to Howard and Amelia Williams. A college graduate of Alfred State Technical College in N.Y., she spent the last 28 years working at the Wal-Mart corporate offices in Bentonville, Ark. Prior to that, she was a preschool teacher and Mother's Day Out director in Plano, Texas. Earlier in her career, she worked at Cargill and at the Pentagon while her husband Fred served in the U.S. Army. She alled Bella Vista home since 1995, after raising their two boys in Plano. She taught Sunday School and VBS at United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista where she was a member for nearly 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Frederick M. Gifford; her sons, Jed Gifford (Cherie), Josh Gifford (Jo); three grandchildren; and her older sister, Janet Garnjost of Bluffton, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista, Ark., Crystal Bridges in Bentonville, Ark., or The Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

Alvin Wayne Stewart

Alvin Wayne Stewart, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 29, 2021.

He was born March 23, 1940, in Bell, Calif. He was the son of Alvin Earl and Gertrude (Hascall) Stewart. After High School graduation he married Mildred Louise Isbell. They shared 60 years of marriage on Feb. 11, 2021. He worked at the Safeway/Von's Ice Cream department as a Relief Operator for 35 plus years. He was able to retire early and enjoyed many hobbies: gardening, wood working, fishing, cooking and time with family and friends.

He was blessed with three children, Lori Louise (John) Oakley of Bella Vista, Lisa Ann Santuci of Brea, Calif., and Michael Wayne Stewart (died May 18, 2011); and four grandchildren.

John D. (Jack) Walker

John D. (Jack) Walker, 76, of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully at Promenade Health & Rehab in Rogers, Ark,, on Dec. 16, 2021.

He was born April 16, 1945, in Perry, Iowa. He graduated from Adel High School, attended Northwest Missouri State University, and was married to his high school sweetheart for 54 plus years. He was an insurance professional for over 40 years and enjoyed traveling on cruises to many ports of the world, golfing, fishing, and learning about American Indian culture.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William L., and Vivian L (Long) Walker; and brother, James Walker.

Survivors are his wife, Tyra (Dale); children, Richard Walker of Batavia, Ohio, Rachel Hansen (Brian) of Bella Vista; three grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane Alexander; brother, Bob Walker; and mother-in-law, Betty T. Dale.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Highlands Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highlands Methodist Church or Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

