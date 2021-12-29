City

City meetings for Council, Commissions, and Boards have resumed to being held in person unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at https://bellavistaar.gov/.

• City Council: The council's next work session will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 (Note date change due to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday). The next regular meeting of the council will be 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.

• Planning Commission: The work session scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30, has been cancelled. The planning commission's next regular meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.

POA

• Board of Directors:

Board Working Session (OPEN) -- Thursday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m., Country Club Board Room and live-streamed. In accordance with Policy 1.07, member comments/questions may be emailed no later than 24 hours before the start of the meeting to [email protected], corporate secretary.

Board Meeting Regular Session (OPEN) -- Thursday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m., Board Room and live-streamed. In accordance with Policy 1.07, member comments/questions may be emailed no later than 24 hours before the start of the meeting to [email protected], corporate secretary.

• Golf Committee (JAC): The next meeting will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the board room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee, please send them to Jason Loyd at [email protected]

• Lakes Committee (JAC): The committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 in the board meeting room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and it will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee please send them to Matt Champagne at [email protected]

• Recreation Committee (JAC): The committee will meet at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, in the board meeting room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee, please send them to Chris Stockman at [email protected]

Member comments/questions should be directed to the JAC chair no later than 24 hours before the meeting begins. In-person meetings "may" require masks and social distancing procedures.