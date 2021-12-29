COLUMN: Don't let 2021's negatives smother its positives

As I sit here on the brink of another new year I have to admit not feeling angry or disappointed in the shape 2021 left us in as I watch it grow smaller and smaller in the rear view mirror.

I'd like to be able to make myself say, "Good riddance, 2021, and don't let the door hit you -- well, in the backside, as they say -- on your way out."

That's an easy, popular way to write about the existing year's exit -- probably more of our perpetual longing for what we don't have -- and the confidence that surely the incoming year will be better. How could it be worse, right? I have read many a piece written by writers whose only goal is to send the previous year packing as quickly as possible, and to make sure it lugs with it the countless suitcases full of negatives it produced while it was here.

It's easy to do. Truth be told, I've probably been guilty of that exercise a time or two myself. But not this time.

While 2021 did offer up its share of negatives, I choose to let its positives ring louder. The fear and damage inflicted by the covid pandemic makes it easy to want to kick the year out on its kiester in much the same way the previous year was unceremoniously given the boot, but to me there was more to 2021 than meets the eye.

A year ago I was sitting in my house in the River Valley -- Alma, Arkansas, to be exact -- enjoying a holiday break from my job working with third-, fourth- and fifth-graders, passing time by writing stories for my other job as a stringer with newspaper that covered Van Buren, Alma, Mulberry, Cedarville, Mountainburg, Rudy and the Town of Chester, all in Crawford County. I was enjoying time with friends and my church family and nights in front of the television cheering on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

And dreaming about what 2021 had in store while hoping 2020 would remember to take all its possessions with it when the clock struck midnight on Dec. 31.

Little did I know just what party favors the new year would bring with it. And I'm sure while I was working my way through the new year and its new moments, you good citizens of Bella Vista were doing the same up here in the Ozarks.

Northwest Arkansas was no different from the River Valley with its share of newsworthy moments throughout the first half of 2021. (Shameless plug: You'll be able to read a recap of some of those events in the pages of The Weekly Vista when we publish our first edition of 2022 on Jan. 5.) But the biggest card played by 2021 was laid down in August when I accepted the job of managing editor here at our newspaper. And in September I began getting reacquainted with the familiarity of all the things that make living here in the Ozarks so special.

While the first half of the year was spent enjoying the work, camaraderie, friendships and mentoring that make up the atmosphere that is life in an intermediate school, including an extremely rewarding three-week session in May that was a hybrid mix of a laid back summer school and energized summer camp (without the air conditioner-less sleeping cabins), not to mention the thrill of coming up with, and then chasing down, monthly story ideas worthy of newspaper publication, the ninth month of the year would take it up a notch or two. Or three or four, actually.

These last few months of 2021 have done their best to overpower any negatives that might want to make one consider sending the year out a month or two before its time.

Sure, it looks like we're always going to have covid among us by virtue of what I'm sure will be an endless parade of its variants. We're always going to have people who think nothing of doing evil things, like killing those who have sworn an oath to protect us, and we're always going to have bad things happening to good people. It happened in 2021. Unfortunately it will happen in 2022, as well.

We just need to persevere, to enjoy the highlights 2022 has in store for us. And, yes, there will be highlights. Sure, we might have to dig a little to find them, but they will be there for us.

The negatives were plentiful in 2021. Hopefully we can turn their volume down enough to where they can't overwhelm the beautiful sounds generated by the positives. There were plenty of them, too, in 2021.

• • •

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.