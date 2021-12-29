Citizens learn from BVPD academy

Some Bella Vista residents are now more knowledgeable in the workings of their local police department and probably more willing to help that department when called upon in any way possible.

The 11 residents were part of the most recent Citizens Police Academy, graduating in early November from the fall session. The Bella Vista Police Department has tried to hold two sessions a year since starting the academy approximate six years ago.

"I came here in 2017 and they had done a couple dating back to maybe 2015," said BVPD Chief James Graves. "We try to do one session in the spring and one in the fall, but we didn't do any in 2020 because of covid. This fall was our first one since covid started. It was really good to get back into it."

The sessions are held on Tuesday nights for 10 weeks. Participants learn about a different department within the BVPD each week.

"This is for the citizens in the community that want to learn more about law enforcement and our police department specifically," said Graves. "One Tuesday is maybe patrol function, so my patrol lieutenant or a patrol officer comes down and does a presentation on a patrol function."

Graves said that session also addresses the officers' procedures for traffic stops and why sometimes there may be more than one officer at a stop.

"A lot of people will drive by and think, 'Why are three officers on that traffic stop. What a waste of resources,'" he said. "Well, if it's a normal traffic stop then yes, just one officer. But traffic stops are dangerous ... sometimes officers get in confrontations or get shot. It's not uncommon for an officer who's not busy to hear somebody go out on a traffic stop and drive by. This helps them to understand why we do what we do. It's not that we're wasting resources or trying to pick on somebody."

Other areas covered include the Criminal Investigation Division, The K-9 and SWAT Divisions and the courts system.

"They'll learn about investigating crimes, what CID does, then maybe the next week will be some of the specialty units, like K-9 and they'll get a K-9 demo," said Graves. "Some of the SWAT people will come down and talk to them and show them our equipment. Every week there's something different."

He said, "They basically learn why we do what we do."

Geri Pampalone, who graduated from this year's session, said the scope of what each branch of law enforcement covers in Bella Vista "is mind-boggling," adding, "I really had no idea, and I don't think that a lot of our residents could possibly guess without attending the classes themselves or hearing it from graduates like myself."

While attendees couldn't take part in the usual tour of the Benton County Jail due to the pandemic, they were able to meet Bella Vista's city prosecutor and go through a mock trial as well as taking some target practice at the department's firing range.

"It's a really neat course. We've had nothing but positive feedback from it," said Graves.

The citizens aren't the only ones benefiting from the academy. Graves attributes passage of the recent bond issue that is funding three public safety projects to the work put in by a group of academy graduates.

"We were able to (get those projects) because the citizens passed a bond election," said Graves. "I believe it was a $24 million bond issue and it went up before the citizens before covid, so maybe January or February of 2020. It passed. But it passed even though we were asking the citizens to raise their own taxes so we could take these bonds out for these public safety projects – one police project and two fire projects."

He continued, "It's really hard to ask citizens to raise their own taxes. Nobody likes to do that. But what we did was get with some folks who had gone through the Citizens Academy and asked if they wanted to help us. They got together with some other folks who wanted to help and put together a group called CHIPS, which stood for Citizens Helping Improve Public Safety."

Because he is a city employee, Graves can't tell citizens to vote for a new police station, but the CHIPS volunteers could. And they did.

"I can go out and tell people we need a new police station, but I can't go out and tell them to vote for a new police station," Graves said. "I can't legally tell them to vote for the bonds. Nobody in the city can do that. But these citizens went out and advocated for the police and fire departments for the passage of this bond.

"I believe we couldn't have passed that without them," he added. "So, the academy helps them a lot, but really it helps me, too."

Graves said the BVPD also benefits from having more citizens who are willing to be extra "eyes on the streets" for the department.

"This last group, they asked me, 'What do you want us to do now, chief?'" he said. "And I told them to just be ambassadors to the department. Get the word out. If you hear people who maybe don't understand why we do what we're doing, then talk to them and tell them this is why we're doing that. Be a good ambassador."

According to the chief, the department welcomes the extra help as it tries to serve a jurisdiction that's larger than it looks.

"Bella Vista's about 31,000 residents, we're over 50 square miles, the city limit is bigger than Bentonville and we have 550 miles of roads, which is more miles than Little Rock," he said. "I have 36 commissioned police officers and 22 of those are my patrol officers. At any one time I have maybe four patrol officers out there if I'm lucky. I tell these citizens that we can't do a good job without their help. My four officers is four pair of eyes, but what I need is citizens who know their neighborhoods better than we do, they know what belongs there better than we do, and so I need them out there looking around and calling us if they see something suspicious."

He said, "We can only police Bella Vista with the consent of Bella Vistans. So, it's all about relationships and the Citizens Academy helps us to build relationships with the citizens so we can do a good job policing."

The next academy will be held in the spring of 2022. The academy is free but space is limited. Graves encouraged interested citizens to follow the BVPD's website and Facebook page for details on the next enrollment period.

"We never have a problem filling it and usually we have to turn people away because we just can't take any more people," he said.