Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Bias bowling will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 12:30 p.m. in Riordan Hall. If you have any questions, call Roy Knafla at 876-5760.

Join the fun from 12:30-3 p.m every Tuesday at Riordan Hall.

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Dec. 16 were: North-South -- Ned Irving and Raymond Lynch; East-West -- Pauline Longstaff and Jeff LaCaze.

Winners Dec. 21 were: North-South -- Joe Patton and Gary Stumbo; East-West -- Ruth Ann Vavrinek and Janet Davis

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Dec. 22 were: first, Linda Ervin; second, Sheri Bone.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Dec. 17 were: first, Stan Neukircher; second, Chuck Seeley

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Dec. 18 were: Red Team -- Marj Shaffer, Marie Ryan, Laura Wiesterman, Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm, Mike McConnell, Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team members -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong, Ron Madsen.

This group likes to play with a minimum of five players per team.