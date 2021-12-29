Blackwood has long history of fine art

Susan Blackwood of Bella Vista has made a name for herself in the art world and is now passing on her knowledge to others by teaching art online.

She grew up in a family in which both parents loved art. Her mother was a hobbyist and passed on her love of art to Blackwood and her sisters. Her father was a professional artist, however, when he got married, he switched from being a fine artist to a commercial artist because it was not proper at the time to raise a family and be a fine artist, Blackwood said. She explained a fine artist could go months without income. Her father practiced his fine art on weekends and nights and, after retirement, was doing shows and had won some awards when he suddenly died of a stroke.

"I think he would have been one of the great artists," she said.

Her father's father was also a good artist, and he developed a technique for mixing colors with a substance that made them glow under a black light, she said. He would paint in churches with music playing, and the lights would go out and the day scene would turn into a different night scene that he had painted without the audience noticing.

"His mother was an artist, her father was an artist ... it has been traced back to Rembrandt," she said. "It's certainly a strong thread that runs through our family."

"I knew I wanted to be an artist because art makes people happy," she said. "As a little girl, it was magic."

Her parents told her she had to be able to support herself. She got a bachelor's degree in fine arts and studied in a department called environmental design where she learned architecture, environmental design and interior design. She worked in interior design for a time, but then she broke her leg in a skiing accident and was not able to go see her clients. So she started looking for art fairs and selling paintings in Tuscon, Ariz. She was extremely successful, she said.

"I was like, 'I can make money at this,'" she said.

Then she went with her first husband to Pakistan for three years where she taught art at an American school. She also taught drafting and a night art class for adults, as well as sponsoring the cheer team. During that time she painted every morning before she started teaching at noon. She decided the first year to sell her paintings and sold half of them.

"No one was painting the people or animals or landscape. If they wanted a painting they had to come to me," she said.

Later she found out paintings of people and animals were illegal, but she still sold them. The last year she sold all 70 paintings.

After Pakistan she moved to Colorado until 1992, then got a divorce and moved to Montana. Seven years later she met artist Howard Friedland, whom she married.

"It was a match made in heaven," she said. "A tremendous team."

She never thought she would leave Montana, but, due to the area having eight months of winter and shoveling snow, the couple decided to move to Bella Vista a couple of years ago.

Now she is teaching a lot on Zoom.

"If someone had said to me we could electronically teach art, I would have said, 'You might be able to teach dance lessons ... ."

She is making a video for Watercolor Live, an online convention.

"It's such an honor, because they're advertising it as top watercolorists in the world," she said.

She continued, "My knowledge bucket is so full, and I want to pour it out when I teach. It's very rewarding to be teaching at this age."

When she became a watercolorist, she said, "I realized I could say more by saying less." After marrying Friedland, she only painted with oils for a year. Now she loves both, she said. Originally, she thought she would be a pen and ink artist. Now she teaches all of these. She calls it her "all of me" phase.

"What a blessing to be at this phase of life. To be joyously sharing all these things," she said.

She never had children, so she thinks teaching is an extension of wanting to nurture, she said.

In Bella Vista, she said, being surrounded by trees, creeks, lakes and cliffs ... "It's paradise. It's absolutely beautiful. The people ... this corner of the world is full of people who've had fascinating lives."