Birthday fundraiser to pay for sign

Chuck Pribbernow's birthday is Friday and all he wants is money.

But not for himself. Once again the Bella Vista resident has set up a birthday fundraiser on his Facebook page with all the donations going to help the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

"For my birthday this year, I'm once again asking for donations to the Bella Vista Historical Society," he said in a post on his Facebook page. "One of the problems with a free museum is that repairs are not free. We recently lost our message board on our outdoor sign during high winds. We have replaced it at a cost of $1,055. My goal is to raise about one half of the cost, or $575."

Pribbernow is the co-founder of the Bella Vista Civil War Rountable group, which meets at 7 p.m. at the museum on the first Thursday of the month. Pribbernow served as the group's president for two years and is currently its vice-president. He has also been on the museum's board of directors for six years.

"Any contributions will be greatly appreciated as they will help us to keep the doors open so that we can tell the story of Bella Vista," he said.

The birthday donations can be made through his Facebook page or in person at the museum. He also has designated the historical society as his nonprofit organization for Amazon Smile. This is the fourth year he has designated the museum as his nonprofit organization on Facebook.