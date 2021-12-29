Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Dec. 13

8:09 p.m. Police received a report on Moorside Lane that a medium-sized dog was on someone's deck and would not leave. The dog was checked in to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

11:31 a.m. Police received a report on Evanton Drive that a man was going door-to-door asking people if they have allergies.

1:01 p.m. Police received a report at Ozark Appraisal Service of Northwest Arkansas that someone tried to break into the business the previous night. The reporting person also stated that the nearby flower shop had its catalytic converter cut off its vehicle.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

9:09 a.m. Police received a report on Orr Lane that a home's garage door was open, along with its front door, and items were strewn across the yard. The police report said the inside of the home was in bad shape with a bad odor with the door propped open to vent and a mountain of trash bags outside. A neighbor reported the house had been sold and was being cleaned out.

7:11 p.m. Police received a report on Davis Circle that someone's car was broken into and their wallet was stolen. Extra patrol was assigned to the area.

Thursday, Dec. 16

6:43 a.m. Police received a report on Duvall Lane that someone's tire was slashed.

10:38 p.m. Police arrested Austin Lee Avery, 31, in connection with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving during a traffic stop on Highway 71 North and Kingsland.

Friday, Dec. 17

7:29 p.m. Police received a report on Carrick Lane regarding an open garage door. The homeowner was out of town, and their app showed that their garage door was open for 45 minutes. They asked police to check it out. Upon arrival, police found the home secure.

Saturday, Dec. 18

1:36 p.m. Police received a report at the police station that someone received a check for $1,990 from a credit union they have never dealt with.

4:28 p.m. Police arrested Robert Flick, 45, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without insurance during a traffic stop at Bethnal and Cranfield.

Sunday, Dec. 19

10:18 p.m. Police received a report on Milford Lane that an older model vehicle was parked in someone's driveway.