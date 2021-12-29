Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Battle of Carthage -- Bella Vista Civil War Round Table

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is pleased to announce that the Jan. 6 program will be presented by Steve Cottrell on the Battle of Carthage, Mo.

Steve is the co-author of the book "The Civil War in the Ozarks" and an employee of the Battle of Carthage Museum. Steve is a native of southwest Missouri and a graduate of Missouri Southern State College.

The Battle of Carthage was fought on July 5, 1861, and was one of the first major engagements of the Civil War. It was one of the key preliminary actions leading to the Battle of Wilson's Creek on Aug. 10, 1861.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista. The museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please contact BCWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open this week every afternoon from 1-5 p.m., but will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 1. The regular hours resume on Jan. 6, with the schedule of Thursday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m. A variety of exhibits showcase the history of Bella Vista back to 1915, when Lake Bella Vista was first built. Tours of the 1912 fully furnished Settler's Cabin are also available. The museum gift shop carries Bella Vista souvenirs and other merchandise such as local honey. It also sells books about Bella Vista history and Arkansas nature topics. Admission is free. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, on Highway 71 near Kingsland in Bella Vista. For more information call 479-855-2335 or visit online at www.bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Library will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.

The dropboxes outside of the Library as well as the digital library on Libby and Hoopla are open 24/7.

The Bella Vista Public Library Foundation is seeking new board members. All candidates are welcome to apply. Candidates with a background in such areas as (but not limited to) libraries, education, philanthropy, etc. are sought. Most importantly, they should have an interest in serving the community. To apply, please visit the library website: bvpl.org.

The libary is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays. For information about programs offered by the library call 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

City of Bella Vista

City offices will be closed Dec. 31 in observance of New Years Day.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

The 2022 Board Candidate Petition packets are available now. Those interested in serving on the POA's Board of Directors can contact the corporate secretary at 479-855-5012 or [email protected] for an electronic version, or make an appointment to pick up a printed version.

The following are important dates for board candidates:

Jan. 21 – Petition packets are due by 5 p.m. to the corporate secretary.

Jan. 27, 6 p.m. -- Lottery for Candidate Ballot Listing & Candidate Names released at the Regular Session Board Meeting.

Feb. 22, close of business -- Candidate profiles are due to the corporate secretary.

March 16, 6 p.m. -- Meet the Candidates event at Riordan Hall.

April 10 – Election begins.

May 17, 6 p.m. – Annual meeting at Riordan Hall, election closes.

Surrounding Area

Walton Arts Center

Live theater and film worlds come together at Walton Arts Center in January when An Officer and a Gentleman takes to the stage. The perfect way to kick off 2022, this new production promises romance and drama alongside a sing-a-long-worthy score of music from the '80s.

The cast and crew of An Officer and a Gentleman was ready to hit the ground running with its national tour in early 2020. Then, the pandemic shut the production down along with all live theater.

"On the one hand, it was really difficult, says Producer Stephen Gabriel. "But then there was a terrific positive." The lockdown allowed the show's creators to completely rework the production, he explains. After rewrites and swapping out songs, Gabriel says the production has "made leaps and bounds from what we originally had."

The classic love story follows the original plot of the movie, but in a way that is updated to reflect the current times. Specifically, the show's creative team wanted to bring the musical out of the '80s and into the present by placing a priority on the way that women are portrayed. Off the screen and onto the stage, the women are smarter, stronger and more empowered.

While the story is brought up-to-date, there is still plenty of nostalgia through the use of the costumes, sets and most notably the soundtrack. The songs of An Officer and a Gentleman consist of popular music from the '70s, '80s and '90s. Packed with hits from Pat Benatar, Melissa Etheridge, Styx, Steve Winwood, and of course, the Academy Award®-winning song from the film, "Up Where We Belong" by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes.

Celebrate a new year than with a new musical, and while you're at it, treat yourself to a complete night out with a pre-show cocktail class 6:30 pm on Friday, Jan. 7. You'll make and enjoy two show-themed cocktails in this hands-on class sponsored by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits and Catering Unlimited. Cocktail class tickets are $35 plus applicable fees, and space is limited.

Ticket prices for An Officer and a Gentleman start at $41 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets for the show and the cocktail class in-person at the Walton Arts Center or Walmart AMP box office, online at waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479.443.5600. Updated holiday hours for in-person and phone sales are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 27-30 at the Walton Arts Center or Walmart AMP box offices. Regular business hours resume Jan. 3.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center. Information about additional safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.

Hobbs State Park

The Conservation Area offers eagle watch tours for the complete eagle watch season, November-February. Eagles can be seen any of these months on Beaver Lake; however mid-December through February during colder weather is the best time to see these majestic birds.

Although they can be seen eating other things, bald eagles are mainly fish eaters. When the lakes freeze up north, the eagles must travel south to find open waters to find the fish they desire.

The following dates are still available for eagle watch tours out of Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area:

Dec. 23, 26, 27, and 31; Jan. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29 and 30; and Feb. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 26 and 27.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adult tickets are $15 + tax and tickets for children 6-12 are $7.50 + tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. To make reservations, call Hobbs State Park at 479-789-5000.

About Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 54-mile trail system constructed for hiking, running, ADA, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails. The Park offers 11 primitive campsites, six available to mountain bikers, the first of their kind in northwest Arkansas. Hobbs is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape, and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.

Chocolate Lover's Festival -- Eureka Springs

The Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce Annual Eureka Springs Chocolate Lover's Festival is one of the most beloved events in the area. This unique festival will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Eureka Springs Community Center.

Begin your Valentine's Day with a chocolate celebration you won't soon forget. A complete world of chocolate appreciation will be featured at the Annual Chocolate Lover's Festival. This event will include candy, fudge, cookies and more. Vendors will showcase and promote their products while offering chocolate samples to attendees. From organic and household brand names of chocolate, to select boutique labels, the Eureka Springs Chocolate Festival is a complete world of chocolate.

Admission to the event is $12.50 per person when purchased online at www.EurekaSpringsChamber.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. Receive an early registration discount of 20% when you register before Jan. 15.

For more information contact Terra Lewis at [email protected] or call 479.253-8737, or visit the website at EurekaSpringsChamber.com and click on events.