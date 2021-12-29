Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of every month at Riordan Hall. Next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Monday Jan. 3, in Riordan Hall. Members work on any needle craft they like such as knitting, crocheting, beading, cross stitch, embroidery, etc.

On Jan. 3 there will be a short meeting, snacks and socializing while working on personal projects. If you have a POA picture card, there is no entry fee at reception desk and $2.50 otherwise. Fee for our group is only $2 annually. New members welcome. Any questions call Rosalyn at 479-276-2033.

Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. The meeting will take place at the Bella Vista Historical Museum which is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way (Highway 71). The program will be presented by Steve Cottrell of Joplin, Mo., who will speak about the Battle of Carthage, Mo. Anyone with an interest in Civil War history is invited. Contact Roundtable President Dale Phillips at [email protected] for more information.

Northwest Veterans Council

The Northwest Veterans Council announced they have selected a contractor for the construction of the first new wall. A groundbreaking event is being planned and the new wall will be dedicated Memorial Day. Space is still available and names may be purchased from the council's new website, which is VetWallofHonor.org. Council President Roger Armstrong states, "We are very pleased with the new website, it allows donations and being able to purchase a Veterans name for the new wall," said Northwest Veterans Council President Roger Armstrong. "It captures the beauty of the monument and the park area and promoting our mission."

Thursday Jam

Want to jam and harmonize on the songs of the Everly Brothers, the Kingston trio, Buddy Holly and Ricky Nelson, among others? This group meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the members' homes on a rotating basis. If you are interested and have questions call 479-876-6275.

SCAS Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

Crystal Bridges has asked Sugar Creek Astronomical Society to participate in Winter Break Wonders by offering Solar Astronomy through Jan. 2 from 1-4 p.m. Come view the sun through our telescopes, fit with solar filters to allow safe viewing.

Currently there is one impromptu Star Party group in Bella Vista, the original Old Timers group which meets whenever the weather is clear for good night viewing. Their next major Star Party will be at George Washington Carver Monument Park, near Diamond, Mo., on Jan. 29. If you are in need of an Astronomy Program and/or Star Party please contact Paul Anderson at 928-651-0334.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society is an amateur astronomy club based in northwest Arkansas. Monthly club meetings are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Astronomy Fundamentals starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting will be Jan. 11, featuring a speaker, constellation of the month and Astro Fundamentals video with viewing afterwards weather permitting. Astro Games and Fun Astro Worksheets for the kids are offered and all ages are welcome. The group was founded in Bella Vista and currently serves amateur astronomers and their families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse, 1 Pamona Drive, off Scottsdale, near I-549. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and www.Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

SOLOS

The Solos Club of Bella Vista will be discontinued as of Jan. 1 due to a lack of attendance at monthly meetings.

Great Issues

Every two or three weeks, this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among several approaches as in these examples of books read: "The Closing of the Muslim Mind" by Robert Riley; "Father of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern," by Victor Davis Hanson; "Rise of Christianity," by Rodney Stark; "AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order," by Kai-Fu Lee.

Books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409, or email [email protected]

BV Friends in Genealogy

The Bella Vista Friends in Genealogy (FIG) meets on the second Saturday of each month at Concordia.The group discusses and shares family histories and assists those who might have questions or need help with their genealogy research. Anyone interested in genealogy and family history is welcome to attend the monthly meetings. Contact Deena at [email protected] for more information.

Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Bella Vista Public Library community room. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information or questions, contact Gene Goodrich at 479-899-5531 or [email protected]

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club generally meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays in Room 1001, on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The club recommends masking and observing social distancing, or consider the meeting by Zoom if you are unvaccinated or have other at-risk persons in your household.

New members are welcome to the general meetings. Remote help is available to club members for computers and printers. For more information, visit the website at BVComputerClub.org

Visitors and guests are welcome. Detailed directions to meeting rooms and information on the Zoom simulcast, can be found on the website. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. Membership is available online. The benefits of club membership include help clinics, remote assistance for members with computerized devices and free classes on a variety of topics.

BV Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Bella Vista currently meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at Concordia of Bella Vista and the fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. also at Concordia. There are pastries, etc. for breakfast and light refreshments, etc. for the evening meeting. Each meeting provides a program of general interest and guests are always welcome. For additional information contact Bob at 479-866-7438.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets group meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month. This meeting is open to the public and free for all interested in the art of writing. Meetings begin at 11 a.m. and usually go until 2 p.m. There are always open readings, so bring along a recent poem or prose you have been working on. Most meetings host a local artist as a special feature. Meetings take place at various locations in Bella Vista. For additional information, email [email protected] or call 608-642-1294.

Paint on Your Own

Paint on Your Own is an artists group that meets from 8:30-noon each Friday at Riordan Hall. You can paint on your own with acrylics, oil, watercolor, pencils, drawing, etc. Anyone interested in joining may come. It's just $2.50 or no fee with a picture POA card at the front desk. Call Anita Carroll at 479-402-3001 if you have any questions.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Monday mornings at Riodan Hall. Weigh-ins begin at 8:15 a.m. Meetings are held from 9-10 a.m.

Start the New Year off right with new tools and positive support towards a healthy life. Everyone is welcome. "Real People. Real Weight Loss."

Weight Watchers Group

Weight Watchers (WW) meets every Monday beginning with weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 10 a.m., at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. All are welcome to attend this supportive group on a weight loss journey.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

Chapter 0532 meets weekly on Saturdays at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The club weigh-in is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "network" through TOPS and its members will give the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista at 9 a.m. every Thursday with a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10-11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista). The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas. Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Consider visiting at any of the future meetings or activities.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3-4:30 p.m. (winter rehearsal hours) every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. (enter at the North door). To attend, you must have at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience Barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for events call Karen Frankenfeld, Director at 479 876 7204.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Dr, Bella Vista, 72715. There is plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas' state covid guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers and is preparing for a late spring 2022 Jazz Concert. All women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join -- no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays at 12:45-3 p.m. Call Elaine (918) 857-1675 or checkout www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com and Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus/.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage.

Meetings will resume at 6 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month beginning Jan. 27. All are welcome to join at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma, Springdale. For more information you can find our Website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.