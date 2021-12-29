Astronomical Society celebrates 20 years

Photo submitted The Original Bella Vista Old Timers observing group (from left) Vern Howard, Jack McDaniel, Cathy Anderson, Paul Anderson, Bill Murphy and Charles Whitford.

Photo submitted Paul Anderson (left) was presented an observing award by Carroll Iorg. Anderson was the first president of SCAS in 2021. He is a Master Observer in the Astronomical League.

Photo submitted Carroll Iorg (left), Astronomical League president, was the keynote speaker of the night and Scott Roberts, president of Explore Scientific, was the special guest speaker.

Photo submitted The Astronomical League President Carroll Iorg (left) presents the Observing Award to Charles Whitford. At age 99, Whitford is the oldest active observer in the league. He was presented a plaque to honor his achievements.

Photo submitted Susie Fletcher made the cakes for the 20th Anniversary event for the Astronomical Society.

Photo submitted Sugar Creek Astronomical Society SCAS held a 20th Anniversary Bash Saturday, Dec. 4. The banquet was catered by Papa Mike's and included a gift exchange, award presentations and speakers.

Photo submitted The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society Board for 2022 includes (from left) Bill Murphy, president; Molly Ussery, vice-president; Paul Anderson, treasurer; Paul Spitler, secretary; David Cater, director; Brent Snyder, director; and Kent Marts, past president.

Photo submitted The Original Bella Vista Old Timers observing group (from left) includes Vern Howard, Jack McDaniel, Cathy Anderson, Paul Anderson, Bill Murphy and Charles Whitford.

