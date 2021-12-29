Artist Friedland has lifetime of experience

Well-known artist Howard Friedland has been involved with art his entire life and finds his inspiration in his process.

He began drawing as a child growing up in New York. His older brother was an artist and always had art materials at home, and he would use them for drawing. He had a friend who also enjoyed drawing and, as teens, they would go to the Museum of Natural History and look at the dioramas and draw them.

His first experience with painting was in junior high, when his brother bought him some oils and brushes and some books about the impressionists, he said.

Friedland was accepted into the High School of Music and Art. Upon graduating high school, his plan was to go into commercial art. He studied graphic design in college and then worked in advertising in New York for many years. Then in 1972 he moved to Florida to work in advertising but also decided to get back into painting. He began painting at night and enjoyed it as a creative outlet, he said, because in advertising he was restricted to certain parameters as to what he could do with his art. He also took some classes.

Then he noticed that in Santa Fe and Taos, N.M., artists were doing more impressionism and representational work, which is what he was interested in. He moved to Albuquerque to try to get his art into some galleries while still working in advertising. Around 1985 he started doing more fine art and less advertising.

He started taking workshops to develop his skills and selling his art through art fairs and galleries. He supplemented his income through freelance advertising while developing a name for himself as a fine artist. He started being featured in stories in art magazines and becoming more well-known.

Then he met and married artist Susan Blackwood and moved to Montana where she was living in 1998. She was already established as an artist, so it was easy to meet her artist friends, he said. Together they taught workshops overseas in England, France, Italy and Spain. They have also traveled to China with groups to teach as well as Portugal.

They used to show their art at the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls, Mont., and they built a large studio in Bozeman, Mont., where they invited artists to come and teach. Well-respected artists would come and teach workshops for two weeks in the summer, he said.

He was honored by the Oil Painters of America to become a master painter. Four or five months ago he was made a master signature member of the American Impressionists Society. He was recently made a part of the Golden Legion of the Cooper Union for Advancement of Science and Art, where he went to college. He has also won many top awards for his art.

He said impressionism was developed in the late 1800s to early 1900s when artists began to paint more outside and would paint a quick impression of an object rather than developing a highly realistic rendering.

"I like the process of arranging and developing the colors in a certain way. It doesn't matter what the subject matter is -- it's just the creative process that inspires me to keep doing it," he said.

He added he feels fortunate to be able to make a living by creating art.

He has a video coming out in early 2022 of him working on a painting of Virginia Falls in Glacier National Park.

He concluded, "We love living here in Bella Vista. The Ozarks are just magnificent, and there's so much to paint."