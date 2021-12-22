The Weekly Vista
Wreaths Acrosss America draws crowd

by Rachel Dickerson | December 22, 2021 at 10:09 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista People who attended Wreaths Across America were encouraged to place wreaths on veterans' graves at Bella Vista Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

A large group of people turned out Saturday for Wreaths Across America at the Bella Vista Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

According to James Rather, cemetery manager, Wreaths Across America is an event held at cemeteries across the U.S. every year to honor fallen veterans for the service they provided for the security of the nation. According to the Wreaths Across America website, ceremonies are held at more than 2,500 locations across the U.S., at sea and abroad.

This year's event in Bella Vista was led by the National Honor Society from Lifeway Christian School in Centerton. The National Anthem was played, and the colors were posted by Troops 3410 B and G. Individuals placed wreaths in front of the flags in honor and memory of members of each branch of service. Then members of the crowd were invited to take a wreath and lay it on a veteran's grave while respectfully remembering that veteran.

Among those present, Jose Socorro of Central States Manufacturing said his company donated wreaths to all the cemeteries in the Northwest Arkansas area and was looking for drivers to donate wreaths for next year's event. The effort is all volunteer, he said. Walmart and J.B. Hunt had drivers from their fleet that picked up wreaths from Maine and delivered them to different parts of the country where they have distribution centers. To volunteer with this effort next year, contact Socorro at [email protected]

  photo  Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Michael Pitts places a wreath in honor and memory of veterans of the U.S. Air Force during Wreaths Across America at Bella Vista Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
  

