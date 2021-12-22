The Weekly Vista
White fences

December 22, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

I want to express my disappointment in the ACC's policy prohibiting white fences. I can't imagine that a white fence is a bigger problem in Bella Vista than unsightly neglected yards, homes that are not properly maintained, and properties that have begun to resemble a used car lot with total disregard for the city's parking ordinances. If the mission of the ACC is to enforce rules to ensure that properties are not allowed to deteriorate and become an eyesore, I would suggest they turn their attention to problems that are far more disturbing than a well maintained white fence.

Jody Wilson

Bella Vista

