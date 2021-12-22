Veterans Council honors flag mender

The Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas recently recognized Lorna Sterrett of Bella Vista for mending the flags at the Veterans Wall of Honor.

She has been providing this service since 2016.

Ron Corn, flag director for the veterans council, said, "She has been a life saver for the council. We had at least 20 flags this year that needed repair. She does it free of charge."

It all started when Bob Rishel, a former member of the Veterans Council, knew Sterrett had repaired a flag for someone and asked her if she would repair one for the veterans wall.

"He mentioned it to the council, and I don't know if they ever had anyone else repairing flags, but they jumped on it," she said.

She said there are 21 flags at the Veterans Wall of Honor that could at one time or another need repair. So far, she has performed 154 repairs of these flags, working on four to five at a time.

"The sun and the wind and everything is so hard on them," she said. "I'll shorten them if I can. As long as I'm respectful of the flag."

She explained the ends and corners become frayed, and by taking off the end, as long as she does not encroach on the design, she can lengthen the life of the flag. She likes to put a triangle of fabric in the top and bottom corners to reinforce the flags.

"If I can keep them in service even a few months longer, then it's that much they can save. Even a small one costs $50. They need donations to buy more flags," she said.

The American flags are better sewn and more durable, but she has repaired those before as well by putting triangles on the ends. She likes to put stitching on the corners of a brand new flag before it is raised in order to reinforce it, she said.

"I like to sew. I've sewn all my life. This is just a repair job, so as long as I do it with respect to the flags, I'm happy to do it," she said.

Her husband, Bob Sterrett, was an Army veteran. He died 15 years ago due to a car accident, and she said mending flags is a way to pay her respect to him and other veterans.

CWO4 Bob Sterrett was in the U.S. Army for 32 years. The former VFW Post 9063 was named after him.

"That's why I want to donate my time to repairing flags for the wall of honor, because I know how expensive they are and to honor my husband and all veterans," she said.