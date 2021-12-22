The Weekly Vista obituaries for Dec. 22, 2021

Billy Deckard

Billy Deckard, 70, of Bella Vista died Dec. 11, 2020.

He was born July 26, 1951, in Harrisburg to Lloyd and Lucille Deckard. He was an Army veteran, serving in Vietnam.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Allen; sister, Kathy.

Survivors are a brother, Lonnie (Nancy).

Olive M. Walsh

Olive M. Walsh, 100, died Dec. 9, 2021.

She was born March 23, 1921, in Palatine, Ill., to William and Mamie Neitz. She graduated from Palatine High School, the Art Institute of Chicago and University of Chicago, with a Bachelor of Art Education degree. She taught art classes for five years. In 1947 she married Jack L. Walsh. They raised their family in Cedar Falls and Urbandale, Iowa. She worked as a grade school librarian in Urbandale for 14 years. In 1984 they retired to Bella Vista, Ark. She enjoyed playing the piano, bridge and painting landscapes and still life. She was a member of Wood Carvers Club, Bella Vista Art Club, and St. Bernard Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Jack (1990); one infant son (1948); her sisters, Frances and Alice; and dear friend, Otis Dahl.

Survivors include son, Mark (Leatha) of Unionville, Mo.: daughters, Patricia Walsh (Hugh O'Neill) of San Francisco, Calif., Debra "Dee" Walsh of Portland, Ore., Pamela (David) Crowfoot of Dublin, Calif.; and eight grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista, Ark. Burial will be at Chapel Hills Garden in Des Moines, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or charity of donor's choice.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Elwin Charles Roe, Jr.

Elwin Charles Roe, Jr. of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 16, 2021, at Circle of Life hospice. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and his priests.

He was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Viola, Ark. He graduated from Southwest Missouri State College; and was a retired Speech, Drama, and Debate coach from McDonald Co, Mo.

Roe was preceded in death by his parents-Mozee and Elwin C Roe Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Kay; brother, Tommy, five children, Spike (Karen), Alan (Terri), Winnie (Gary), Jenny, Jim (Amber); and eight grandchildren.

His funeral was held Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at St. Theodores's Episcopal Church with officiant Brandon Hudson in Bella Vista. Burial to followed at Peace Valley Cemetery in McDonald County, Mo.

Donations may be given in his honor/memory to the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.cancer.uams.edu.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.