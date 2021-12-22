Removal of white fences

In a request dated July 16, 2021, to the Arkansas Attorney General I asked for a legal opinion as follows: "Does the ACC have the legal authority to arbitrarily mandate that there will be no white fences in Bella Vista, Arkansas?" In a return letter dated Dec. 10, 2021, Attorney General Rutledge wrote that she could not form an opinion as to my question.

If the Attorney General cannot issue legal opinions, where does the average Arkansas citizen go to get a legal opinion? I was always under the impression that one of the duties of the Attorney General was to give legal opinions. I guess it would be a stretch to think that Attorney General Rutledge would be reluctant to rule against the big guys because of her upcoming campaign for Lieutenant Governor.

I feel Attorney Rutledge is using the same tactics as Circuit Judge John Scott and that is to let the question lie on their desk for two or three months and one day without looking at it write a one-page dismissal and go pick up their monthly paychecks.

Attorney Rutledge in her response to the opinion request states in part, "...Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA) was established to maintain the affairs of Bella Vista Village." The POA had nothing to do with the mandate to remove the white fences. If the POA were to put out an edict like that the members could vote the board members out of office and get the mandate reversed. Because the ACC board members are appointed and not elected, the members have no way to change ACC decisions. This is not American democracy. This is tyranny.

Cooper Communities, Inc. (CCI) apparently appointed Buddy Vernetti Chairman of ACC and Chairman Vernetti uses his son Brian Vernetti to sue POA members for non-compliance of ACC rules. Heads of CCI and ACC claim ACC is an independent entity and if ACC has board members Chairman Vernetti refuses to release their names. If we don't know who they are, how can we influence or remove them?

Attorney Rutledge recommended that we hire an attorney. A lawsuit like this would probably cost $30,000 or $40,000. Poor retirees living in Bella Vista can't afford to do that. Our question now is, "We as taxpayers have already paid the Attorney General a salary to give us an opinion, if she refuses to do her job, where do poor people go for legal help?

It seems both Attorney Rutledge and Judge Scott have decided to cut their workload by discouraging the little guys from asking questions. We are being indoctrinated to keep our heads down, our mouths shut, to blink three times, swallow twice and keep on walking and never question those who rule us.

Jim Parsons

Bella Vista