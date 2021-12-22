RELIGION: Time to worship the newborn king

I hope your week hasn't been like mine. It has been a case of run here, run there. Take care of this, take care of that. (Ok, I know I have brought most of it on myself). Anyway, the season is now upon us and it's time, rather than rushing to finish this and that or even to plan that last minute get-together, to sit down and contemplate the true joy of the season.

For many, this is not a time they relish as a season of joy. They are celebrating Christmas alone or without someone dear to them. For many it is a time that they have worn themselves down to the point of exhaustion and they don't know when they'll catch up on their rest. For some, it is a time of buying gifts and trying to outdo the gifts of someone else. Whatever the angst you have during this season maybe it's time to calm down, slow down and settle down to really try to understand the value of the season.

Christ came in the hustle and bustle of the census and the town of Bethlehem was all abuzz with the crowds of people coming in to be counted. The inns were full as were the restaurants and shops. (Think Fayetteville on Beat Texas weekend). But there, in that simple cave used as a cattle stall, in the stillness of the night a baby was born. A baby that would so influence the world that over 2000 years later we would still gather to worship in his name. A baby that shepherds left their flock to go see and magi traveled from afar to find.

If you haven't taken time to settle down to really celebrate and worship the newborn king yet let me encourage you to come to the church, not only this Sunday but also, Christmas Eve for our worship service. We will truly find peace when we find the Christ child.

Peace and Good Tidings,

Skip

•••

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.