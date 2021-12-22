OPINION: Unwrapping Christmas memories while making new ones

I was maybe 4 or 5 years old when I got my first rifle. It was a Christmas present and it came with a rabbit. I took the rabbit out to the back yard and shot at it with my new rifle for what seemed like the entire Christmas Day.

My mom liked to remind me how after shooting at that poor rabbit all day, when she looked in on me after I'd gone to bed that night she saw me cuddled under my blanket with that rabbit by my side, my arm hugging the rabbit tightly while I slept soundly.

The rifle, of course, was a toy and shot only plastic, rubber-tipped darts. The rabbit was plastic, too. You could wind him up and the wheels he was mounted on would send him rolling all over the backyard while I did my best Elmer Fudd impersonation. I was hunting wabbits.

When it was time for bed we were buddies again, having forgotten about the all-day, non-stop mayhem I had inflicted on his dear little plastic body.

I always enjoy wandering back through Christmas memories, especially at this time of year. Like the time a couple of years after the plastic rabbit when I received a large box of Hot Wheels cars and pieces of track that could be assembled into one long oval of fast and furious action.

The box was unwrapped, because even though Santa Claus apparently has enough help at the North Pole to build the millions of toys he delivers to children, those helpers evidently don't know their way around a roll of paper and tape dispenser. It's probably just a time crunch issue.

On the Hot Wheels box was a hand-written message from Santa Claus himself. The words, written in the ink from a ball-point pen, said, "To Bennett. Your brother can play with these, too."

I was taken aback, and not by the thought of jolly old St. Nick suggesting I should actually share the prized box of speed thrills. What caught my attention was the neatness of his penmanship. Every cursive swirl and turn was beautiful, crisp and clean, just like the letters displayed over the top of my chalkboard at school, the same school where my mom taught first grade. And, hey, the writing looked just as nice as my mom's, too. I wondered if Santa Claus was ever in elementary school. He must have been at some point in his life. How else could he have learned to write in the same beautiful style as my mom?

Many Christmases have passed since then, leaving behind many Christmas memories, like when my parents would give me and my brother and three sisters a little bit of money each -- a little bit only because they were both public school teachers working hard to raise five kids -- so we could pick out little gifts for each of our siblings, or the small brown-paper sacks that were left for the five of us that contained oranges, applies, nuts and candies, or on Christmas Eve when my mom would read to us from the Bible the account of Jesus' birth.

Then there's the Christmas of which we don't speak, the one when the Christmas breakfast of pancakes resulted in the sharing of a stomach bug that sent all seven of us back to bed before a single present was opened.

The memories only increased when I had kids of my own, like staying up the night before to take care of any last-minute gift assembly Santa may not have been able to finish. Of course getting the kids to go to sleep that night was always tricky. I, myself, remember as a child struggling to fall asleep on Christmas Eve, unable to nod off because of all the suspense and anticipation of the next morning.

I recall one Christmas Eve, while trying to get my son, Samuel, to go to sleep, sitting on the edge of his bed talking to him about Santa's arrival, assuring him that even though we didn't have a chimney the big guy would be able to make it inside with gifts. And about the time I said something about reindeer landing on top of the house, we both heard the sound of something running across the roof. Samuel's eyes weren't the only ones that got big at that moment.

But when we both decided it was just a big squirrel (or was it?) he soon drifted off to sleep and I was able to get busy in my role as Santa's helper.

In just a few days I'll get to enjoy Christmas No. 59. While I can't recall specific details of the 58 already under my belt, the majority of my memories from the big day are sweet, mostly because they involve family and time spent together with loved ones.

Even though pancakes have never made it back onto the Christmas breakfast menu, other traditions always return, most notably the tradition of the sharing of family and the love for each other we hold so dear, of revisiting old Christmas memories and creating new ones.

We may take shots at each other from time to time, but at the end of the day we find ourselves wrapped in that familiar, warm hug.

Here's hoping you get to revisit some dear Christmas memories this year, and that you get to create many new ones, too.

Merry Christmas!

• • •

