OPINION: I want to wake up Christmas morning with Joy To The World

My pastor preached about joy during the third Sunday of Advent. He used the biblical text from Luke 2:8ff where the angels appeared to the shepherds watching over their flocks just outside of Bethlehem. Apparently, they appeared in the sky, and one of them said, "Do not be afraid, for behold I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be the sign to you. You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger."

Christians know a lot about the birth of Jesus, but sometimes they miss some obvious biblical insights. In this instance, there are three contrasts that cannot be ignored. (1) The angels appeared to the shepherds, who were probably the lowest and smelliest of all the people around. I can tell you from personal experience that while there are not many animals as cute and cuddly as a lamb, they grow up and their droppings really stink. We easily recognize Jesus as the Good Shepherd taking care of His flock of people, but in actuality the contrast with real life is shocking.

(2) It is an amazing contrast to compare the King of Kings (God himself) being laid in a lowly feeding trough for animals shortly after being born. While Israel slept, God came into the world among strange circumstances. (3) It is interesting that the angels declared that God came into the world for "all people." Not just for the well off, not just for those who were religious, but even for the meek and lowly. Jesus did not identify who the people were when he invited them to "come unto me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest (Matthew 11:28)," but they knew who they were. Sometimes during the excitement of Christmas we forget that Jesus came into the world for everyone, not just Christians.

However, despite knowing the above information, the part of the message that gripped me the most had to do with the "great joy" the angels announced. Sadly, my pastor pointed out that with all of the problems facing the world this year the "joy" of Christmas seems to have been minimized away. Too much covid, too much political bickering, too much commercializing. Such a shame! But I sense he was right. I was amazed to look into my Bible concordance and discover that joy was mentioned over 50 times and that the word "rejoice" another 50 times -- this without even considering their derivatives. Yes, the Bible talks a lot about sin and the problems people have, but it also talks a lot about joy.

Despite all of the problems we have been plagued during this past year, there is still room for a lot of joy in our country. Think about it. We have our homes, our families, our stores for supplies, our jobs, our friends, our conveniences, our health, our safety, our freedom and on and on. Why not stop for a minute and experience the "joy" of Christmas? Why not sing about it?

Paul urged the Philippians (4:4) to "Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice." I was looking for a little joy while putting up our Christmas tree (I put it up; my wife decorates it), and asked Alexa to play some traditional Christmas carols. Accepting my command, Alexa played some carols, but I didn't recognize any of them. In fact, I didn't even understand them. Worse, some of them sounded like the singer was in agony. When I asked specifically for "Joy to the World," someone sang the carol, but transposed the traditional version into something that was hard for me to follow. Now, please don't misunderstand me. I have no quarrel with anyone who likes that kind of music. It's just that I happen to like the old Christmas carols. They warm my heart and bring me joy.

Although I have not been in many stores this Advent season, it suddenly dawned upon me that many of the stores appear to have ignored the traditional Christmas music for something more modern. Again, please don't get me wrong. I tend to like Santa Claus and am fascinated with Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, and dreaming of a "white" Christmas is even romantic. It's just that I am old fashioned. I want to hear about the "joy" the angels sang about on that first Christmas night; I want to experience the joy of hearing the "old, old, story" about Jesus' birth again at Christmas and to rejoice with those around me about the incredible joy associated with God coming into the world to redeem me from my sins. I want to wake up Christmas morning with the music from "Joy to the World," not "Jingle Bells."

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 29 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.