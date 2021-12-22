No deal for new POA offices

At the regular meeting of the POA Board of Directors on Thursday General Manager Tom Judson announced that negotiations between his office and the owners of the empty Delta Bank building at Highland's Gate have broken down.

"I thought it was a good idea, but it just didn't work out," he told the board.

They had heard about the plan at last week's work session when Judson said he would like to move membership services and customer service for the water department into the building. The plan would have allowed the fitness room in the Metfield Clubhouse to expand and would have improved customer service, he said.

The board did not vote on the proposal.

Chief Financial Officer Stacie Higgins presented the financial report. November was another good month, she said. Historically, the month of November is a low revenue month and, in the past, the POA was forced to borrow money from the Water Department to meet expenses. This year, the POA was able to pay $10,000 to the Water Department toward the loan that helped them pay expenses for the Trafalgar Road fire. Higgins said she expects to pay another $10,000 in December.

The "stars" in November, the best performing departments, included: POA lot sales, Kingsdale Golf Operations, Lakepoint Event Center, the RV Park and the Country Club Golf Operations. BV Bar and Grill, Highlands Pub and Highlands Golf also made the list.

Higgins reminded her audience that the financial report and her presentation are available on the POA website, bellavistapoa.com/governance/financials.