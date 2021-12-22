The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to Santa from Cooper Elementary

December 22, 2021 at 9:59 a.m.

Cooper Elementary

Dear Santa,

I Love you. I wood lik a wordsbigis LOL don hom I wut a LOL wach.

Love,

Ashel

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a grate christmis. I want a coffee mug for my mom and a art cit for my sister.

Love,

Tobin

Dear Santa,

Thank you for breing presints for all the kids. You are the Best Prsin I have evre had! for Chimis I wnt rodux and a dody. My mom wiould like a per of sliprs. My dad will like a per of sliprs.

Love,

Charlotte

Dear Santa,

We love you. We will give you lots of cakes and I will give you lots of milk and I will give you my toy and bed and my bed is soft with stuff and I will come to to nofe pole with the elfs and the rainder. We love you Santa!

Love,

Silas

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good day I cant wate for next yaer. this yaer I want a stuft anamel cheata and a stuf anamel mous and a stuft anemel squerl.

Love,

Edith

Dear Santa,

I hope you hav a grat yere my mom wod want pujamus my dad wont a pojmus I want a fan and a cat tow

Love,

Kingston

Dear Santa,

I hope you will have a good christmas. I have been waiting to see you. can you get my mom a new jrnol and my dad a new bike and I would like puppy legos. Hope you have a good year!

Love,

Mckinlee

Dear Santa,

I luf you so muc to de thi! (heart) I wat a toe moh sufey an me sir wil lik a doseol an me dad wl lek a gun an me mom will lek a fawr.

Love,

Andrew

Dear Santa,

I hope youv had a good christmas. I hope you ave a good rest of the christmas. can you gev my mom a new dres thats pink and my dad a new wakeup kit and my bebey a new hat and can I have X box!

Love,

Colin

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa I relee like you! Can you come to my haws! Can you giv me a rodnt that put dominos for you and a ramote cinchrol aeynplan.

Love,

Juliette

Dear Santa,

I hop yuo hav a grate crismis I wud lic a viinx gold Pet ed my mom wud lic a dvc hodr my dad wud lic a stonswt toy.

Love,

vada

Dear Santa,

I rile hop you hava a grate day I hope you can get me noc elol git and a imarcin grle doll. and a amarcin grle scoll.and a elf.

Love,

Sophia

Dear Santa,

I hope I could see you. I been wishing for a wach and a lol kit and my brothr would like a ps

Five and I want a mikn girl doll. and my dad will like coffee masheen and my oldr brothr would like a tv.

Love,

Flora

Dear Santa,

I hope you are haveing a great year. I would like a lego star wars set and a cool truck for my brother. Mery Cristmas!

Love,

Flynn

Print Headline: Letters to Santa from Cooper Elementary

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT