Letters to Santa from Cooper Elementary

Cooper Elementary

Dear Santa,

I Love you. I wood lik a wordsbigis LOL don hom I wut a LOL wach.

Love,

Ashel

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a grate christmis. I want a coffee mug for my mom and a art cit for my sister.

Love,

Tobin

Dear Santa,

Thank you for breing presints for all the kids. You are the Best Prsin I have evre had! for Chimis I wnt rodux and a dody. My mom wiould like a per of sliprs. My dad will like a per of sliprs.

Love,

Charlotte

Dear Santa,

We love you. We will give you lots of cakes and I will give you lots of milk and I will give you my toy and bed and my bed is soft with stuff and I will come to to nofe pole with the elfs and the rainder. We love you Santa!

Love,

Silas

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good day I cant wate for next yaer. this yaer I want a stuft anamel cheata and a stuf anamel mous and a stuft anemel squerl.

Love,

Edith

Dear Santa,

I hope you hav a grat yere my mom wod want pujamus my dad wont a pojmus I want a fan and a cat tow

Love,

Kingston

Dear Santa,

I hope you will have a good christmas. I have been waiting to see you. can you get my mom a new jrnol and my dad a new bike and I would like puppy legos. Hope you have a good year!

Love,

Mckinlee

Dear Santa,

I luf you so muc to de thi! (heart) I wat a toe moh sufey an me sir wil lik a doseol an me dad wl lek a gun an me mom will lek a fawr.

Love,

Andrew

Dear Santa,

I hope youv had a good christmas. I hope you ave a good rest of the christmas. can you gev my mom a new dres thats pink and my dad a new wakeup kit and my bebey a new hat and can I have X box!

Love,

Colin

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa I relee like you! Can you come to my haws! Can you giv me a rodnt that put dominos for you and a ramote cinchrol aeynplan.

Love,

Juliette

Dear Santa,

I hop yuo hav a grate crismis I wud lic a viinx gold Pet ed my mom wud lic a dvc hodr my dad wud lic a stonswt toy.

Love,

vada

Dear Santa,

I rile hop you hava a grate day I hope you can get me noc elol git and a imarcin grle doll. and a amarcin grle scoll.and a elf.

Love,

Sophia

Dear Santa,

I hope I could see you. I been wishing for a wach and a lol kit and my brothr would like a ps

Five and I want a mikn girl doll. and my dad will like coffee masheen and my oldr brothr would like a tv.

Love,

Flora

Dear Santa,

I hope you are haveing a great year. I would like a lego star wars set and a cool truck for my brother. Mery Cristmas!

Love,

Flynn