K.B. and Sue Smith know a lot about making Christmas memories. Not only have they made more than their share since marrying in 1951, they also made some on their own with their individual families in the years before they met.

Some of those memories were made in their home state of Nebraska while others, for K.B., were made in another country while serving in World War II.

K.B., 96, from Lincoln, Neb., and Sue, from Wakefield, Neb., celebrated their 70th anniversary on Nov. 23. They met on Dec. 1, 1950, and married the next year. In 1998 they moved from Lincoln to Bella Vista and have called it home ever since.

Sue said one of her earliest Christmas memories was the time she got to meet Santa Claus at her front door.

"I remember when Santa Claus came to our house," she smiled. "I think it was just my father and mother and little sister and me and all of the sudden Santa Claus appeared at the door. I hadn't missed it that my father had left the room. That was exciting."

Even though she said she couldn't recall specific gifts she received as a child, she said, "I know I always hung up a stocking and would get something in it," adding that she usually got small toys and items like fruit and nuts and candy.

"And dolls were always important," she said.

While K.B. said he didn't remember much about his gifts from his first five or six years, he could recall always getting a gift for his buddy. "I had a dog named Spot and I'd always get a present for him from Santa Claus," he said.

Once he started school, gifts of clothes became popular.

"After I got into school my folks would always give me a pair of yellow corduroys. I love corduroys," he said. "I was looking recently at one of my pictures and I even had a pair of corduroy nickers. They look pretty outlandish today, but that was the thing then for a while. I even had a bow tie I'd wear with them."

K.B. had a love of flying and said he would always get a gift that had something to do with flying.

"I liked flying, so my folks would usually get me something that had to do with flying," he said.

After serving in the Navy he would get his pilot's license and flew for approximately 28 years for the Civil Air Patrol in Nebraska.

In December of 1942 K.B. enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17. After training at the Great Lakes base in Illinois he was sent overseas.

"In 1943 I was probably in England on Christmas Day," he said. "Normally we would have a big meal. If we were in port, especially, we would have a big meal and go over to the telephone booth -- if there was one at the pier -- with a handful of quarters so we could call home. Or I'd try to call by reversing the charges. In England I probably spent Christmas in what they called a canteen or a USO. They would always have something special for us there. They wouldn't have a meal but they would have lots of treats for us."

He added, "A lot of guys would sit down at the USO and write letters home. We could write 'free' where the stamp was supposed to go and it would get sent no charge. I did that. Never enough, though, because my folks always said, 'Why don't you write more?'"

In March of 1944 K.B.'s unit began preparing in earnest for D-Day, the June 6 invasion of Normandy, France.

K.B. served on the USS Satterlee DD (destroyer division) 626, alongside 259 other enlisted men and 16 officers, one of whom would become a famous actor.

"Henry Fonda was on our ship for about six months," K.B. said. "He went to officer training school."

The Satterlee headed to Normandy the day before the invasion.

"We started out in late afternoon on June 5 with two mine sweepers ahead of us," he said. "We laid off the beach and watched as, a little after midnight, the Air Force started flying in pulling the gliders. They were going just a little inland and parachuting behind the line. The battleships were behind us about five miles out. They were the Texas and the Arkansas. At approximately 6 in the morning, after the battle ships had finished firing, we opened up and were in so close that during the first day there were times you could feel us scraping the bottom. If you've ever been in a fishing boat and run across a sand bar you can feel it scrape the bottom. We could feel that even as high as we were up in the ship. You thought, 'Wow, I hope this isn't it.'"

The big ships were navigating in "about 12-15 feet of water," he said.

"One of our fellow destroyers, the USS Corry, hit a mine just shortly before the invasion started and split right in the middle, ending up as a 'V' with the bow and stern sticking up out of the water," K.B. said. "We were in so close ... the things I've tried to put out of my mind were things like seeing GIs after they were hit by whatever come floating by or some would raise their arm out of the water and you could hear them hollering for help. But there was nothing we could do. We couldn't slow down. We were barely going, but we had to keep moving. I've tried to forget about that."

From his position high atop the Satterlee, K.B. was able to briefly take in memorable sights of the battle.

"We were up at the highest point of the ship," he said. "Our main battery director, which controlled the big 5-inch guns on the ship, probably about 4:30 or 5 in the morning, just getting light as I recall, where you could see, I opened up my hatch and stuck my head out and looked back out to sea and you could see nothing but ships on the horizon. I thought, 'I wonder what the Germans thought when they saw that.'"

The Satterlee stayed at Omaha Beach for 40 days before heading south to Marseilles in August.

"On the way there we were attacked by about five German E-boats, which were the equivalent of our PT boats," K.B. said. "We sunk one and took 11 prisoners and we had them out on the bow of the ship. The next morning I was up there and they were very sullen. They didn't want to talk. Some of their officers were down below with the officers on our ship. But one of them looked back and saw our American flag flying and he said, 'Is this an American ship?' And everybody kind of looked at each other because he was speaking real good English and we weren't expecting it. We said, 'Yes, what'd you think it was?' And he said, 'We thought it was British.' They weren't real friendly with the British for some reason. But with the Americans they started to talk -- the ones that could speak a little English."

K.B. said by Christmas of that year "we'd probably headed back to the states, but I'm not sure," adding, "I just don't remember '44 a lot. My grandmother died (before D-Day) and they called out to the ship and wanted me to come home and of course we couldn't do it. All of the days kind of melted into one long term."

In 2015 K.B. received a call from John Seaward, who was living in Wisconsin. They had both served on the Satterlee.

"He was right below me on battle station on the bridge," K.B. said. "He was down there with Henry Fonda, who was the quarter master."

Seaward was looking for survivors from the Satterlee.

"We went through his memorabilia and started contacting the Navy and the best we can tell we're the only two survivors left on the ship," K.B. said. "There might possibly be one officer, but he'd be well over 100 by now. (Seaward) invited us to go with him and his family to France in 2019 for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day."

K.B. said that trip was steeped in memories.

"It was really something to get back there," he said. "The people were very friendly. They brought their children over and the children wanted our autographs. They had pictures of the ship and they wanted our autographs on those pictures. They had champagne and cake and they really went all out on Omaha Beach for us."

He added, "The part that really got me was when we walked up from Omaha Beach to the cemetery that's maintained by the United States. Seeing all those white crosses out there ... as stoic as I tried to be, I still had to shed a tear when I walked in to that cemetery."

Being able to come home from World War II helped K.B. develop a greater appreciation for family and holidays and the memories they produce.

"It sure did," he said. "I appreciate them. Before, at Christmastime and Thanksgiving, and maybe one Sunday a month my parents would cook and the grandparents would come over and there was always something to do with family. I missed that. I was homesick during boot camp in Great Lakes, especially having to learn how to sleep in a hammock."

After they were married, Sue would write Christmas letters to their business associates as well as their friends and family.

"I've got all those in a book, and when you look at them you can trace our family history from the time we were married," she said of the tradition that produces many more memories.

Being of Swedish decent also brought some interesting memories into the Smith family.

"Sue is a full-blooded Swede, so we've been able to go back to Sweden and visit relatives," said K.B.

Sue said, "The first time we went to Sweden we went in January, but our relatives kept their Christmas tree in place so we could have Christmas with them."

She added, "My parents, being Swedish, we always had lutefisk and ostakaka, which in English is cheese pudding, with lingonberries for Christmas."

The Smith family's Christmas memories are rich, born from their times apart as well as together, and made even more special by the times they were able to be back together.

"When I was growing up I think we were a lot more family oriented than families are today," said K.B. "I would say, 'Keep your family ties as strong as you can.'"