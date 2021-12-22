Cards and Games

Monday St. Bernard Double Deck Pinochle

Winners Dec. 13 were: Couples -- first, Ginny Swinney and Chuck Seeley; second, Dan Bloomer and Nancy Wayne Doyle; third, Becky Thompson and Fran Parrish; honorable mention, Nelda Tommer and Bill Schernikau.

Individuals -- first, Larry Johnson; second, Tom Karbouski; third, Ernie Olsen; honorable mention, Stan Neukircher.

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Dec. 14 were: first -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; second -- Stan and Melodee Neukircher; third -- Howard Lofkvist and Deb Hemphill; fourth -- Chris and Chris King. Honorable mention -- Vivian Bray and Bill Schernikau.

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome. Questions, please call 479-268-6036.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Bias bowling will not be held on Dec. 28 but will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 12:30 p.m. in Riordan Hall. If you have any questions, call Roy Knafla at 876-5760.

Join the fun from 12:30-3 p.m every Tuesday at Riordan Hall.

Wednesday Wii Bowling

Winners Dec. 15 were: first, Art Hamilton; second, Jerry Vnuk.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Dec. 15 were: first, Alice Dickey; second, Andy Pilkerton.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Dec. 9 were: first, John Young; second, Tim Spaight; third, Deanna Smith.

Winners Dec. 16 were: first, Connie Clark; second, John Young; third, Marty Watson.

All are welcome to play at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Dec. 11 were: games ended in a tie. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong, Ron Madsen. Red Team -- Marie Ryan, Laura Wiesterman, Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm, Mike McConnell and Jerry Vnuk.

This group likes to play with a minimum of five players per team.