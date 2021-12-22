Board election process begins

Election season is underway for the Bella Vista POA Board of Directors. Terms are staggered so each year three directors are elected to the nine person board. They can serve consecutive terms.

All members in good standing are eligible to serve on the board. Elections are held each spring with the results announced at the annual meeting in May. In order to be on the ballot, candidates must return a petition signed by 50 members in good standing. Blank copies of the petition, as well as other information, are available from the corporate secretary.

The petitions are due at 4 p.m. on January 21, General Manager Tom Judson said at last week's board meeting. Signatures are checked and the candidate names are announced at the board meeting on January 27, 2022.

On December 14, potential candidates were invited to a meeting about the process. Judson said three potential candidates attended along with two members of the election committee.

"The purpose of the meeting is to ensure the candidates fully understand the election process. We also discuss what they should expect if they are elected by the membership to serve on the board."

Corporate Secretary Corinne Morin said on Friday that eight members had picked up packets for the election.

The terms that are ending belong to Jerre Barron, Jr., Mike Abb and Teah Bidwell. They are all eligible to run again.