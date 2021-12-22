Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Dec. 6

3:34 a.m. Police received a report on Cedars Lane that a person tried to break into someone's car.

11:37 a.m. Police received a report on Dulverton Drive that someone's mailbox was destroyed.

6 p.m. Police received a report on Garrison Lane that someone who was watching over a home for its owners noticed things had been moved around when no one was supposed to have been there.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

6:35 p.m. Police received a report on Allonby Circle that a woman was in someone's yard huffing an aerosol can.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

8:17 a.m. Police received a report that dogs were running in the road and creating a traffic hazard. Police located the dogs, contacted the owner and returned the dogs to them.

Thursday, Dec. 9

4:10 p.m. Police received a report at the police station that someone was scammed out of $2,000 from what they thought was Paypal.

8:47 p.m. Police arrested Parker Thomas Mitchell, 33, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, Dec. 10

4:44 p.m. Police received a report at the police station that someone had a $550 check stolen from them and someone cashed it.

Saturday, Dec. 11

9:13 p.m. Police received a report at Lake Avalon Beach that someone found a bag of trash on the beach. Police found nothing suspicious in the bag and disposed of the trash.

Sunday, Dec. 12

9:23 a.m. Police received a report at Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival of illegal dumping of a mattress and bed springs.

1:29 p.m. Police received a report on Liddy Lane that someone found what appeared to be two large leg bones in the woods. The report said the bones appeared to be cow bones.