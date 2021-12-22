Bella Vista Photography Club's 'Fall Colors'

The Bella Vista Photography Club announced the winners of its most recent contest, which had a theme of "Fall Colors," during its Dec. 7 meeting. The first-place photo by Jean Berg was taken at the old cabin at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The second-place photo by Dennis Evans was taken on Hwy. 60 near Pierce, Mo. The third-place photo by Cathy Anderson was taken on The Millionaire Hwy. near Ouray, Colo.

The meeting was held at 6:30 p.m. at the First Community Bank in Jane, Mo. It was a "December Holiday Party" meeting with pizza and buzz regarding plans for the coming year. The club elected Kelly Ballard as its new president and Anderson as the new secretary.

The next meeting will be a "Welcome 2022" meeting on Jan. 18 and will be held at the same place and time. The Photography Club meets every third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the First Community Bank in Jane. New members are always welcome and anyone interested in getting more information on the club is encouraged to visit the club's website at bellavistapc.org or email [email protected]

Dennis Evans/Bella Vista Photography Club Second-place winner in "Fall Colors" contest.

