Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Bella Vista Historical Museum

Join the celebration of "Christmas in Old Bella Vista" on Dec. 23 and 24, when the museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Events include a homemade jam fundraiser, book signing of the new Bella Vista pictorial history book and gift shop sales for last-minute holiday gifts, plus the usual tours of the museum and the 1912 Settler's Cabin. Light refreshments will be served. The museum will be closed on Christmas Day but open all of next week, Sunday through Friday, from 1-5 p.m., Dec. 26-31, to accommodate local residents who have holiday visitors that week. Admission is always free. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, on Highway 71 near Kingsland in Bella Vista. Call 479-855-2335 or visit online at bellavistamuseum.org for more information.

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Library will be closed Dec. 23-25.

The Bella Vista Public Library Foundation is seeking new board members. All candidates are welcome to apply. Candidates with a background in such areas as (but not limited to) libraries, education, philanthropy, etc. are sought. Most importantly, they should have an interest in serving the community. To apply, please visit the library website: bvpl.org.

The libary is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays. For information about programs offered by the library call 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

City of Bella Vista

City offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

City offices will be closed Dec. 31 in observance of News Years Day.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

The 2022 Board Candidate Petition packets are available now. If you are interested in serving on the POA's Board of Directors, you can contact the Corporate Secretary at 479-855-5012 or [email protected] for an electronic version, or you can make an appointment to pick up a printed version.

The following are important dates for Board Candidates:

Jan. 21 – Petition packets are due by 5 p.m. to the corporate secretary.

Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. -- Lottery for Candidate Ballot Listing & Candidate Names released at the Regular Session Board Meeting.

Feb. 22 at Close of Business -- Candidate Profiles are due to the Corporate Secretary

March 16 at 6 p.m. -- Meet the Candidates at Riordan Hall

April 10 – Election Begins

May 17 at 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall – Annual Meeting/Election Closes

Surrounding Area

Hobbs State Park

The Conservation Area offers eagle watch tours for the complete eagle watch season, November through February. Eagles can be seen any of these months on Beaver Lake; however mid-December through February during colder weather is the best time to see these majestic birds.

Although they can be seen eating other things, bald eagles are mainly fish eaters. When the lakes freeze up north, the eagles must travel south to find open waters to find the fish they desire.

The following dates are still available for eagle watch tours out of Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area:

Dec. 23, 26, 27, and 31; Jan. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29 and 30; and Feb. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 26 and 27.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adult tickets are $15 + tax and tickets for children 6-12 are $7.50 + tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. To make reservations, call Hobbs State Park at 479-789-5000.

About Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 54-mile trail system constructed for hiking, running, ADA, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails. The Park offers 11 primitive campsites, six available to mountain bikers, the first of their kind in northwest Arkansas. Hobbs is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape, and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.

Chocolate Lover's Festival -- Eureka Springs

The Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce Annual Eureka Springs Chocolate Lover's Festival is one of the most beloved events in the area. This unique festival will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Eureka Springs Community Center.

Begin your Valentine's Day with a chocolate celebration you won't soon forget. A complete world of chocolate appreciation will be featured at the Annual Chocolate Lover's Festival. This event will include candy, fudge, cookies and more. Vendors will showcase and promote their products while offering chocolate samples to attendees. From organic and household brand names of chocolate, to select boutique labels, the Eureka Springs Chocolate Festival is a complete world of chocolate.

Admission to the event is $12.50 per person when purchased online at www.EurekaSpringsChamber.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. Receive an early registration discount of 20% when you register before Jan. 15.

For more information contact Terra Lewis at [email protected] or call 479.253-8737, or visit the website at EurekaSpringsChamber.com and click on events.