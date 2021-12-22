Bella Vista church news

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Holiday worship services: The Christmas Eve Candlelight service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Communion will be celebrated.

There is a Service of Lessons and Carols at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (Disciples of Christ)

Celebrate on Friday, Dec. 24 a short Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 5 p.m.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and a church service at 10:30 a.m. Contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

There will be three services (noon, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.) on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and no services on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Christmas Eve service will be at 6 p.m. and Christmas Day service will be at 9:30 a.m.

New Year's Eve service will be at 6 p.m.

The Shepherd's Food pantry will next open on Jan. 7.

There are two services offered every Sunday -- traditional worship is at 8:30 a.m., blended worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Visit the church website at www.bvluthran.com for additional information. The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Bella Vista Community Church

The Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service is 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, in the sanctuary.

Bible Study opportunities: Adult Bible Fellowship, 9-9:45 a.m. Sunday in McKay Hall; Men's Bible Fellowship, 8-9:15 a.m. Monday in McKay Hall; and Koffee Klatch (Women's Fellowship) 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday in the lower level.

Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m. Visit bvcc.net for more info about service and video sermons to stay connected from home.

Phone: 479-855-1126; e-mail [email protected], or visit the website. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The church is located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd in Bella Vista.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Family Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion worship service is at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Enjoy the special tradition of ending the service with a candlelit rendition of Silent Night. Little children will have light sticks so as not to miss out on the beauty of this service.

A combined worship service is planned at Highlands for the weekend of Dec. 25-26. There is one service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. Please note, the celebration and gathering services have been canceled for that weekend. There will be another combined worship service the weekend of Jan. 1-2 to celebrate the New Year's holiday.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

There will be a Christmas Eve Service at Beautiful Savior to celebrate in worship and music the birth of our Savior. All are welcome to join this evening.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church invites you to worship or Bible Study. Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering there is bible study from 10:45-11:15 a.m. As a conservative church they believe that God's Word is the standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome.

The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.