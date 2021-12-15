Wreath maker creates seasonal showcases

Amber Wade often buys art supplies that she just knows she has to have.

A little piece will light up her creativity.

"The center can inspire the whole wreath," she said. "I let the pieces talk to me."

The wreath maker makes Bella Vista her home with her husband of three years. She creates pieces for each season.

Right now, her inventory is stocked with a variety of Christmas-themed wreaths. She's inspired by all types of colors and the swirly, whirly curls of Santa's beard.

She's delighted to create something stunning.

Wade only has delved into artistry in the past three years. She's trying her hand at painting, sketching and other dabbles.

The wreath making, which she took on four months ago, seems to be the perfect fit.

Wade works for the Walmart Home Office from her home. As an end-user analyst, her days are filled with multiple Zoom calls and volumes of work.

Making the wreaths provides relaxation.

"It's a great outlet to unwind after all that," she said.

As she works with mesh and other materials, Wade focuses on custom orders. Any customer can order a unique creation. Wade specializes in making whatever the customer has in mind.

"I can bring it to life," she said.

Often inspired by ideas on Pinterest and YouTube, Wade spends about two hours making a small wreath and about four hours making a larger scale.

When she is producing mass volume, she'll work 20 hours a week, creating various wreaths.

Smaller wreaths are $15 and the larger ones are $30. Wade strives to be competitively priced and prefers to sell to the Bella Vista-Bentonville area.

Wade sells her wreaths online at Seasons in Style on Facebook. She and her husband, Tanner, have showcased her wreaths at Farmer's Markets in Bella Vista and Pineville, Mo. She hopes to expand that next year, creating spring-time wreaths and more.

Wade's family supports her artistic endeavors wholeheartedly. All help and encourage her.

"Everyone pushes me to do it."

Her husband is a great salesman, who knows no strangers. His ease with people helps him start up a conversation with anyone, Wade said.

Her mom, though, may be considered her biggest cheerleader. Her mom has purchased two wreaths from her.

"She likes to say that I got her artistic abilities from her," she said, laughing.

As the holidays near, Wade is ready to help out anyone looking for that unique gift to give.

She's interested in creating custom orders for those who have ideas, but don't know how to make a wreath.

"If I can be the person to put in the creativity and the work, I'd be happy to," she said.

Wade can be reached by email at [email protected], or by messaging her through her business Facebook page, Seasons in Style.

Photo submitted Amber Wade creates special and unique wreaths for customers in the local area.

