The Weekly Vista obituaries for Dec. 15. 2021

Shirley Elaine Hofman

Shirley Elaine Hofmann, 94, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 7, 2021.

She was born June 14, 1927, in Canfield, Ohio, to Lawrence and Evelyn (Rominger) Hofmann. She graduated from Canfield High School in 1944 and attended Ohio State University and completed her college work at North Central College in Naperville, Ill., in 1948. On Aug. 20, 1949, she married James Ferch. She completed her master's program and with a move to Deerfield, Ill., she taught in the elementary school and then in the Highland Park school district for 22 years. She moved to Bella Vista in 1987 and continued work in the music department of the First United Methodist Church and singing in chorus'. The couple participated in Senior Olympics at the state and national levels as swimmers.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Survivors include daughters, the Rev. Debora White of Sheldon, Ill., Priscilla Gallagher, a patent attorney from Chicago, Ill.; son, Christopher Ferch, a validation supervisor from Beloit, Wisc.; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, Ark.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Music Department, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.

Keith W. Jensen

Keith W. Jensen, surrounded by his family, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold (Bud) Jensen; and his brother, John Jensen.

Surviving are his mother, Carol Jensen (nee Comstock); his fiancé, Eleanor Harrett; his children, Brandon Jensen, Kristen Pearson (Timmy), Erin Daughetee (Andrew), AJ (Adra) Jensen, Cameron Jensen; and ten grandchildren.

Visitation and memorial servicer were held Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Arkansas.

Anna Sherlene Johnson

Anna Sherlene Johnson, 81, died Dec. 5, 2021, at her home in Bella Vista, Ark.

She was born in 1940 in Walters, Okla., to Charles and Opal (Dude) Veach. She graduated from Walters High School in 1958 and Cameron College in Lawton, Okla., in 1960. She lived in Wichita Falls, Texas, northern Illinois, Phoenix and Scottsdale, Ariz., and Lavaca, Ark., before moving to Bella Vista in 2013. She was a member of the Western Arkansas Harley Club and the NWA Miata Club. Her passions were her family, decorating her home and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Donald, Geraldine, Barbara, Linda, Edward.

She is survived by husband of 59 years, Daniel; daughter, Julie Nichols (Bryan); four grandchildren; and sister, Kathy Wheeler (Tom) of Ft. Smith, Ark.

Visitation was held Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, with a memorial service following, both in the Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel.

She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.

C. Brandt May

C. Brandt May, 84, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

He was born March 12, 1937, In Shawnee, Okla., to Barton and Lois May. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a civil engineering degree in 1959. He started his 32 year career with the Frisco and BNSF Railroads in 1960. He married Juanita Moore in Smithville, Mo., in 1961. They retired to Bella Vista in 1993. He was a Mason and a Shriner.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Juanita; daughter, Pam Thornton; son, Greg May; and three grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time. A family memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Gloria Mae MacBain Moshinski

Gloria Mae MacBain Moshinski, 83, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

She was born in Camden, N.J., the only child of Clara and Harold McLaughlin. She was married to Orren Robert Moshinski for 35 years. After raising three children, she worked as a real estate agent/broker in Wisconsin. Upon retiring, she and her husband moved to Bella Vista, Ark., to enjoy their home on Loch Lomond.

She is survived by her husband, Orren; her sons, Mark, Wallace (Laurie), Kevin (Michael); daughter, Lori Obrenovich (Michael); and grandchildren.

The family asks that any donations be made to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter in her name.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Gary Wales

Gary Wales, 73, of Seligman, Mo., died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at his residence.

He was born July 28, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa the son of Georgia Jones and William "Bill" Wales. He served in the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed cooking, fishing and telling stories. He worked with the Sioux City, Iowa and Springdale Police Department for many years. He spent several years in sales and worked with a Start-Up Company called Sage Industries that developed the electronic shopping cart. He had lived in the local area for 43 years after moving from South Sioux City, Neb.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Marty Wales.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cathy Wales, whom he married Nov. 15, 1975; three sons, Jeremy Wales (Amanda) of Centerton, Trafton Wales (Sheryl) of Bella Vista, Chad Wales (Jacqueline) of Rogers; two sisters, Mary Jennings (Ray), Rosie Estrada (Steve) all of Missouri, and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his son Chad's residence with Pastor Gary Thomas officiating.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista.

Gloria MOSHINSKI



Keith JENSEN



Shirley HOFMANN

