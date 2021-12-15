POA discusses real estate purchase

Membership services and the water utility may get a new home if the sale of a former bank building is approved by the POA board and the building's owners. The project was the focus of the POA board's work session held Dec. 9.

The building, located at the intersection of two highways, 279 and 340, has been empty for about six years, General Manager Tom Judson told the board. It contains about 5,000 square feet.

Judson said he hopes to move both membership services and the water department into the building which would free up space for a larger fitness center in the Metfield Clubhouse. With the city planning to move city hall into that area along with the police department and the growth expected due to the new bypass, he believes the Highland's Gate area will be the new center of Bella Vista. Most members, he said, only visit the current offices once or twice a year, so the location won't create a hardship for residents on the east side.

The new building will have space for a new membership services specialist office that will be used to meet with new members and answer questions. It will improve customer service, he promised. The drive-thru lanes will also be useful, he said.

The building will take some work, he said, but it's large enough to rent out some office space which will help pay the expenses.

The owners of the building have not accepted an offer, but Judson said he wanted to present the plan at the work session so the public has a chance to comment before next week's board meeting. The board will also need to approve the offer at that time.

The building was appraised at $725,000. An outside contractor provided an estimate for the cost of renovations at $189,000 and mold remediation at $24,000. There are also estimated costs of furniture and signage ($50,000), landscaping ($25,000) and closing costs ($36,200).

Because it was a work session, no vote was taken on Thursday. Judson said he hopes to hear from the building owners before the board meeting so the board can vote and the project can move forward.

The board also heard from Judson that 12,340 community surveys have been returned and the information will be compiled and available on the POA website in January along with a public presentation. Over 3,900 comments were made and will be posted.

The board will meet in the Country Club board room at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.