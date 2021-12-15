LETTER: Traditions and the importance of them

Dear Editor,

What are traditions? Well, they can be lots of different things it can be related to sports or what you do during the holidays. Let's say we are talking about sports, perhaps a player may not wash their socks for luck when they have a winning streak going. The most important traditions are the ones people do with family.

Every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas my grandmother would make a homemade dressing it was my favorite side to get! My grandmother is getting older and I did not want to lose the tradition of having that dressing gone, so I had my grandmother teach me how to make it. So, now I oversee making the dressing for the holidays and it will not be forgotten.

My mother has us get ornaments every year of our favorite thing, so when I move out and have my own tree, I will have ornaments for it. My mom has been doing this for me and my brother since we were born.

Talking to some friends, they all have different things they do for Christmas. Some people go look at lights in their jammies or get jammies on Christmas Eve. Others will exchange presents on Christmas Eve then eat Chinese food and go to the movies on Christmas. Many people who are in the Christian faith will read the Christmas Story on Christmas and go to a candlelight service the night before. Everyone has different things they do on Christmas, but what is quite common in the traditions is spending time with family.

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, many families could not get together, but that does not mean a tradition cannot be started.

A friend of mine was in basketball and she had a tradition she did before every game. She told me before every game she had to give her coaches a piece of gum and when they went to the bench, she high-fived everyone sitting down then went to her coach and did their handshake. She did this to try and win.

Traditions can and will die out if there is no effort to continue one. It is okay if you do not have any, that just means you can start your own and they can all be different or something you did as a kid. If you are a grandparent, you can still start them with your grandkids, it could be making cookies or decorating a gingerbread house. It does not have to be something you do on Christmas; it can be bowling on New Year's or it could be watching Halloween movies on Halloween while eating a bunch of candy. If you start your traditions at an early age that kids can remember then you make so many fun memories with your family, that is why traditions are so important. It is about the time you spend with people and all the memories you will make.

Sincerely,

Ashley Keller

Bella Vista