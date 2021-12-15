The Weekly Vista
LETTER: Republicans love deregulation

by Peggy Jo Averso | December 15, 2021 at 5:24 a.m.

In the Dec. 1 issue of "The Weekly Vista," Jim Parsons wrote accusing the Democrats of "actions equal to printing counterfeit money."

This completely ignores where the Republican love of deregulation has led our country. Deregulating businesses has given America polluted air, rivers, oceans, and numerous citizens poisoned by chemicals. Deregulating the banks led to the near collapse of our economic system and placed the burden for that failure squarely on the backs of the American taxpayer.

So, please, before you condemn the Democrats for spending to finance social programs, take the beam out of your own eye.

Peggy Jo Averso

Bella Vista

