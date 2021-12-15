LETTER: Republicans love deregulation

In the Dec. 1 issue of "The Weekly Vista," Jim Parsons wrote accusing the Democrats of "actions equal to printing counterfeit money."

This completely ignores where the Republican love of deregulation has led our country. Deregulating businesses has given America polluted air, rivers, oceans, and numerous citizens poisoned by chemicals. Deregulating the banks led to the near collapse of our economic system and placed the burden for that failure squarely on the backs of the American taxpayer.

So, please, before you condemn the Democrats for spending to finance social programs, take the beam out of your own eye.

Peggy Jo Averso

Bella Vista