OPINION: Let us prepare ourselves so as to enter the banquet hall

Ready or not, Christmas is coming! This year, it will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 25. Some people will make an effort to celebrate the birth of Jesus -- e.g. the Christ -- and others will ignore Jesus and just celebrate the "holidays." Just for the record, Christmas is not so named because of the holidays -- e.g. Holiday-mas -- but rather for "Christ-mas," the recognition that God "so loved the world that He gave His only son that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life (John 3:16)." Most businesses and our postal service have abandoned the meaning of Christmas in an attempt not to upset anyone who is not a Christian and to settle instead upon Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or any other day when people may spend money. It is a shame that our Postal Service has a stamp for almost every religious group in the United States except Christians. Its closest stamp to recognizing the meaning of Christmas has been printed for Guatemala.

I say these things not to provoke an argument with anyone, but rather to simply point out that the centrality of Christmas is Jesus, not marketing, political correctness, nor political machinations. I'll leave it to others to provide the Christmas story and its blessings.

The retirement board of my church denomination used to have a program whereby all of the retired ministers and missionaries were visited once a year to let them know they were not forgotten and that their needs were being recognized. My wife and I had the privilege of visiting these people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi each year -- a trip that normally involved traveling around 2,000 miles. To say that our visits were appreciated is an understatement. Even those who were doing well in their retirement were gratified to know that someone cared enough to come by and wish them well. However, too many of the people we visited had many different needs. While we couldn't address all of those needs, we did what we could and prayed with them before we left.

Obviously, we became close friends with these people over the years, and it was with disappointment when the program was discontinued. In many instances, these are the men and women largely forgotten along with the efforts they made to lead people into a closer walk with God through Jesus the Christ. Let me share the story of one of these retired ministers. I can share his story because he has died and did not restrict me from sharing his story.

Stan was an African American living in Shreveport, La., a man who had lived over 90 years. Although not nearly as active as before, he was still filling the pulpit for a church the last time I met with him. Shortly after we returned home, Stan sent me a letter that I have kept because it touched my heart so deeply. Let me share some of what he wrote.

"Dear Bob and Linda, I hope this letter finds you basking in the bounty of the sunshine of His great love (Stan was in hospice at this time) ... My heart longed for a visit from you and Linda. The very first visit we dialogued about the Constitution and the Republic of this great country. Linda impressed me as a very witty woman with a heart of love. Given the torrent of hate that's unleashed in the society that we live in, sister Linda spoke with humane wisdom."

In the same letter, Stan spoke directly to me, and said, "Bob ... many years of pastoring and walking with the Lord has given you a very keen insight. Your words filled my heart with joy. My soul quest is the journey through life, transition, and beyond. The apostle Paul describes my situation very well when he says, 'Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that outweigh them all (II Corinthians 4:16-17).'"

He continued, "In a God created world, nothing is random or meaningless. The world is a conglomeration of coincidence and chance. There is meaning and a purpose in existence and each one of us is here for a purpose, to do a task in this world. In the days of good fortune, be joyful; in the days of adversity, consider that God has made the one as well as the other, and man cannot know what lies in store for him. We are in this world to confront challenges, to choose when we are tested, to remain firm in our belief and trust in God in every situation. The world is like the vestibule of the world to come. We must prepare ourselves in the vestibule so that we can enter the banquet hall."

The last time I met with Stan personally, I prayed for him and his family. When I finished, he reached out and took my hand and lifted me up to God through prayer in a way that I will never forget. Stan was a man of God who loved and served as long as he lived. As we celebrate Christmas this year, maybe there is someone who was special in your life who would benefit from just a note of appreciation from you. Rest in peace, Stan, for you have been welcomed into the banquet hall of the King.

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 29 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.