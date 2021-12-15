OPINION: Legislative 'will' defeated; Tax finally approved

The much talked about and often postponed tax cuts for large, wealthy wage earners in Arkansas narrowly passed the special session of the General Assembly last week.

Despite being "tainted" by threats of extending a three-day special session to another two weeks, right up until Christmas Eve, the cooler heads of the Legislative, including a majority of the Republican Party, voted to end the session and go home.

This quick and surgical move by leadership legislation, in both chambers, ended a blatant political coup staged but failed to extend the session, by state Senator Jason Rapert of Conway.

A new term, coined by Rapert, about the "political will" of those intending to extend the session, made its way into the lexicon of Arkansas' political speech.

Rapert, who is also running for Lieutenant Governor in 2022, made no bones about his political platform of ending any form of abortion in Arkansas, during the lead up to and actual special session last week.

Even in defeat, the term-limits senator and self-appointed minister of the gospel, chastised his fellow legislators for not following his crusade.

"The Legislature had the ability to protect unborn Arkansans today and not wait for months for the United States Supreme Court to render its opinion," Rapert told the state's largest newspaper after his effort to extend the session failed.

"It is unfortunate that the political will needed from the legislative branch to protect the unborn from the crime against humanity that is abortion was ceded to the political agenda of the governor," Rapert said.

The far-right-wing members of the Republican Party have bullied, stalled, coerced and threatened Gov. Asa Hutchinson and GOP moderates that the much talked about and often delayed personal income tax cuts would not pass, if the special session did not allow other legislative bills, notably Rapert's new and arguably unconstitutional attempt to induce the Texas abortion law allowing outside citizens to file a $10,000 civil suit against the person receiving the abortion and the abortion provided.

The United States Supreme Court is now hearing that Texas law, no debut, sprung from some ultraconservative think tank, yet approved by the Lone Star State Legislature this past spring.

And never, ever stop thinking that Rapert and others of his far-right-wing ilk in the legislature will stoop to blatant copying of a bill from any state to fit their own political agenda.

Caught in a field of now five Republicans vying for the part-time job of Lieutenant Governor, which is basically, presiding over the State Senate when in Session.

Rapert is sinking, politically, in that now crowded field, now crowded of challengers, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Washington County Judge Joseph Wood; former GOP Party Leader, Doyle Webb of Benton; and Dr. Greg Bledsoe, Arkansas Surgeon General and son of long-time state Senator Cecile Bledsoe of Rogers.

If Rapert fails in his bid for Lt. Governor he will be sidelined, from the state Senate and state House for at least two years.

The tax reduction elation of passage was dimmed, even in the official press conference of a happy Governor Asa Hutchinson in the capitol rotunda, by Rapert (and others in the House) and their last ditch attempts to extend the three-day session by an additional 15 days.

Only the state Senate leadership and likewise the House leadership, under tight control by Hutchinson and their own fears of a cascade of bad legislation, did the members vote to adjourn the session for 2022.

Rapert and his allies will be back in the Fiscal Session in a short three months and just weeks before the 2022 Preferential Primary, to see about re-introducing these bad bills.

This future time frame may only be marred by a definitive ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court as to the constitutionality of these proposed bills in Arkansas and the laws passed in states like Texas and Mississippi.

Savor the tax cut victory, Governor.

Savor it more than the far-right who were looking ahead to its passage to see what legislative harm they could continue to inflict on the state on your watch.

---

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.