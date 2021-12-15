OPINION: Here's to beginning to look like Christmas all year long

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Or is it?

I guess it depends on your perspective.

As I write this column I'm distracted by the clear, beautiful blue sky out my window and the sunshine that has temperatures in the upper 60s and people scampering around with their sleeves short and their smiles wide.

Good weather, especially in December, will do that to you.

Unfortunately that wasn't the case last Friday night, when a record-setting tornado freight trained its way through the properties of our neighbors near and far, bullying town after town while leaving death and destruction in its wake.

For those affected by the storms, especially our neighbors in Kentucky, it sure needs to look more like Christmas than it does now, and in a hurry.

I know our community suffered minor damage in the form of downed trees through town, but no fatalities is truly a blessing, especially when we see what the same system did before the night was over.

Now I'm not saying I'm wishing for the deep, lush snow that is illustrated on Christmas cards and in the Hallmark movies. I'm not saying I've got to have that to put me in the Christmas spirit. It would be a beautiful sight, but it also makes it tough to get around in and even dangerous, in some cases.

Yes, a month away from birthday No. 60 and I may be slipping into the "cranky old man" mindset.

I don't like cold temperatures. Or cold wind. Or days that seemingly get dark immediately after my afternoon nap. All I need now, I guess, is a lawn and some neighborhood kids to yell at to get off it.

I'm really not that bad.

Thankfully I have Christmas coming to soften me up.

Over the years, no matter the weather, the arrival of Christmas was always a calming occurance. Looking out our living room window at the lights of the neighborhood as a child was a magical thing. Then, as the years passed, the decorations grew into what now seems like neighborhood competitions to see who can come up with the most flashing lights and yard displays -- the homeowners who sync their displays to a spot on the radio dial blows my mind -- as well as drive-thru extravaganzas and trails of lights that entice spectators to travel from town to town to check out the next biggest display.

I'm fine with it all, actually. I love walking around a town square engulfed with lights, lights and more lights. To me, there's something calming about it, all the bright lights illuminating the quiet stillness of a December evening.

And that's part of the process, I guess, that helps me settle into the Christmas spirit. That part of the process of how it begins to look at lot like Christmas for me.

Now, I do realize the "reason for the season" is ultimately the idea of celebrating the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Even though we don't know exactly what day He was born, the world has settled on this time of year, and if it perhaps helps bring attention to His arrival on Earth by placing it within the Christmas narrative then I'm all for it.

Yes, I understand and acknowledge that aspect. But on the secular side I just love looking at Christmas decorations, listening to Christmas carols and watching how little children soak up the spirit of the holiday.

Last month I wrote about thankfulness, and how I hoped we -- especially me -- could make it a goal to live lives that emulate Thanksgiving every day of the year. I'd like to add to that this month. I think it should also be our goal to sprinkle in some of the spirit of Christmas on top of that thankfulness. That's a pretty potent combination. I'm charging myself with the task of making this first happen in my life, and on a daily basis, and to help others do the same in their lives.

I've seen this in a lot of ways already throughout our community since my arrival just over three months ago. I've seen it in the compassion shown to the family and Bella Vista Police Department following the death of Officer Chris Cummins. I've seen it in a little free food pantry on Cooper Road stocked full of groceries for anyone in need. I've seen it in a young lady who baked cookies to sell so she could have money to purchase items needed at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. And in the days since this devastating tornado ripped at the heart of our country I've seen it in members of our city looking for ways to help members of damaged cities.

It's there. It's in us. We shouldn't need the snow and sleigh bells to bring it out of us. Some beautiful lights, though, could never hurt.

And who knows, maybe by doing this it will start looking like Christmas all year long.

- - -

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.